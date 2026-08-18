Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 18

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on August 18

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- The National Assembly Standing Committee on August 17 reviewed a report on feedback and revisions to the draft Law on Urban Development. Minister of Justice Hoang Thanh Tung also provided additional clarification on several articles in the bill.

Chairman of the NA Committee on Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu said the committee's standing body agreed with the major orientations and many of the proposed revisions. Read full text

- The Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence held a gathering in Hanoi on August 17 for leaders of agencies and units under the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to mark the 81st anniversary of the Traditional Days of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945–2026) and the diplomatic sector (August 28, 1945–2026).

gathering.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and officials pose for a group photo at the gathering on August 17. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attended the event, along with Politburo member and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; former Politburo member and former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; and Politburo member and National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man. Read full text

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has urged the Academy of Security Engineering and Technology under the Ministry of Public Security to take the lead in mastering and advancing security technologies, becoming a national, regional and international centre for training, scientific research and innovation.

During his visit to the academy on August 17 on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945-2026), and 21 years of the All-People National Security Protection Day (August 19, 2005–2025), the top leader praised generations of the academy’s officials, lecturers, staff and students for their achievements throughout its development. Read full text

- Vietnam and Mexico will strengthen coordination and enhance delegation exchanges between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the Mexican Senate and Chamber of Deputies, while sharing experience in lawmaking and parliamentary activities among committees and promoting the role of the two parliamentary friendship groups.

The consensus was reached during a meeting between National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Alberto Anaya Gutierrez, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT), in Hanoi on August 17. Read full text

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has asked localities in northern and north-central Vietnam to proactively respond to the risks of heavy rains, flash floods and landslides forecast from August 17-21.

In a dispatch signed by Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung on August 17, the Government leader urged authorities in provinces and cities from Quang Tri northward, along with relevant ministries and agencies, to take urgent measures to ensure public safety and minimise damage caused by natural disasters. Read full text

- The Ho Chi Minh City office of Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) has encouraged Thai businesses operating in Vietnam to leverage the country as a production base and gateway to the European market, as the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) enhances the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods.

According to the DITP, the EU has eliminated tariffs on around 99% of tariff lines for Vietnamese exports. This advantage can help goods manufactured in Vietnam improve their cost competitiveness in the European market, while creating opportunities for Thai businesses with production operations in the country to benefit from the EVFTA. Read full text

- Vietjet is set to launch a direct route between Ho Chi Minh City and Colombo of Sri Lanka on August 18, providing a new link between Vietnam and South Asia while facilitating travel, tourism and trade between the two countries.

The airline will operate three round-trip flights a week on the route, significantly shortening travel time between Vietnam and Sri Lanka by eliminating the need for transit through a third country. Read full text

- The Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) on August 17 unveiled an online system for registering and recognising members for 2026-2027, marking a step toward digitalising administrative procedures and improving services for investors and businesses.

The system was jointly launched by the VIFC executive agencies in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang city. Integrated into the official VIFC portal at vifc.gov.vn, the system provides a unified online service channel through which investors, organisations and businesses can complete procedures related to membership, from new registration and recognition to information updates and termination of membership. Read full text

- Hanoi and Moscow are set to develop additional friendship and investment projects to further strengthen ties between the two capitals.

The issue was discussed at a working session between an inter-agency delegation led by Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Tran Duc Thang and Moscow authorities on August 17./. Read full text

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#National Assembly Standing Committee #To Lam #Le Minh Hung #Tran Thanh Man #Pham Minh Chinh #Vietjet
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