Politics

Venezuela honours values of Vietnam’s revolution

The images, stories and melodies about Vietnam once again demonstrated that the country is known not only through historic milestones but also remains warmly present in the hearts of its Venezuelan friends.

A view of the seminar on the glorious 81-year journey of Vietnam’s revolution and vision for entering the era of the nation’s rise. (Photo published by VNA)
A view of the seminar on the glorious 81-year journey of Vietnam’s revolution and vision for entering the era of the nation’s rise. (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela, in coordination with the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship House (CAVV) and the International University of Communications (UICOM), held a ceremony on August 17 to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945-2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945-2026).

The event, held in Miranda state, also featured a seminar on the glorious 81-year journey of Vietnam’s revolution and vision for entering the era of the nation’s rise.

It provided an opportunity to review Vietnam’s historic journey while highlighting the special sentiments and close bonds of the Venezuelan people towards Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh, and the Vietnamese people's struggle for national independence and reunification.

​Addressing the opening ceremony, CAVV President and Vietnam researcher Carolus Wimmer extended congratulations to the Party, State and people of Vietnam on the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day. He affirmed that the Autumn Revolution of 1945 marked a turning point that ushered Vietnam into an era of independence and freedom.

Drawing on his visits to and research on Vietnam, Wimmer said the country’s achievements stemmed from the Vietnamese people’s resilience, Ho Chi Minh Thought and the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). He expressed his confidence that Vietnam would continue to record new achievements in its national development.

Venezuelan scholars and researchers at the seminar showed keen interest in the history of Vietnam’s revolution and Ho Chi Minh Thought.

​In his presentation, “The unbreakable thread of sacrifice and solidarity,” researcher Joselym Baez highlighted the significance of the August Revolution and the Vietnamese people’s struggle for independence and freedom.

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President of the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship House (CAVV) and Vietnam researcher Carolus Wimmer speaks at the event. (Photo published by VNA)

Meanwhile, Dr. Anahis Lopez, Director of the Institute for Asia-Pacific Studies, and Dr. Arianna Guerrero, head of the Ho Chi Minh Thought research group at UICOM, focused on the value of Ho Chi Minh Thought and lessons from Vietnam’s development path. Notably, Dr. Anahis Lopez said Vietnam has not only left a lasting mark on the history of national liberation but continues to inspire many countries in their development efforts by combining economic growth with social progress and equity.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My expressed his gratitude for the solidarity, admiration and respect shown by Venezuelan scholars, intellectuals and people towards President Ho Chi Minh, the CPV and Vietnam. He stressed that these sentiments, nurtured over many years, hold special significance and have become an important foundation for the friendship between the two countries' people.

Reviewing Vietnam’s 81-year journey of national construction and development, the ambassador highlighted the achievements recorded after four decades of Doi Moi (renewal), which have laid a foundation for Vietnam to pursue further development, improve people’s living standards and strengthen its position and pretige in the international arena.

​As part of the event, more than 50 photographs featuring the August Revolution and Vietnam’s subsequent process of national construction and development were displayed, offering Venezuelan participants a visual perspective on the country’s history and transformation.

The ceremony concluded in a warm and friendly atmosphere with musical performances praising President Ho Chi Minh by Venezuelan singer-songwriter Edgar Parra. The images, stories and melodies about Vietnam once again demonstrated that the country is known not only through historic milestones but also remains warmly present in the hearts of its Venezuelan friends./.

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