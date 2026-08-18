Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan seek to deepen traditional friendship

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le presented a copy of his credentials to Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Meder Abakirov in Bishkek on August 17, officially beginning his tenure as Vietnam’s Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan.



The two sides said Vietnam-Kyrgyzstan traditional friendship has developed positively over the past time, particularly following Kyrgyz Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev’s official visit to Vietnam in March 2025.



They agreed to further strengthen delegation exchanges, high-level contacts and political consultations, while effectively implementing agreements reached by the two countries.



In economic cooperation, the two sides said there remains considerable potential, particularly in trade, investment, transport, agriculture and tourism. They agreed to make better use of the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), strengthen business-to-business links and facilitate greater access for each country’s goods to the other’s market.



Tourism has been identified as a promising area for cooperation. The Kyrgyz side expressed its wish to attract more Vietnamese visitors to Issyk-Kul Lake, mountainous areas and winter resorts, while encouraging Kyrgyz tourists to visit Vietnam’s coastal and resort destinations. The two sides agreed to explore ways to improve air connectivity and facilitate people-to-people exchanges.



Le, who is Vietnam's resident Ambassador to Kazakhstan, affirmed that he would make every effort to further deepen Vietnam-Kyrgyzstan relations in a practical and effective manner across political and diplomatic ties, trade and investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges./.

VNA