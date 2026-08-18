Politics

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

Affirming Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance and giving top priority to relations with China, PM Le Minh Hung stressed that the attention and practical contributions of generations of leaders from both sides have laid an important foundation for Vietnam and China to continue preserving and advacing their ties towards stable, sustainable development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung writes in the condolence book for former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung writes in the condolence book for former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung led a delegation representing the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on August 18 morning to pay respects to former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji and sign the condolence book.

Zhu was also a former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu sent condolence wreaths.

Also attending were Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, along with officials from the VFF, the CPV Central Committee’s Office, the Office of the President, the Government Office, the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations.

At the ceremony, PM Hung conveyed deep condolences from Party General Secretary and President Lam, NA President Man, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tu, and other high-ranking Vietnamese officials to General Secrectary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, other Chinese leaders and Zhu’s family.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people highly value Zhu’s dedication and remarkable contributions to ties between the two countries' Parties, States and people.

vnanet-pm-le-minh-hung-2.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extends his condolences to officials of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei conveyed Xi’s and other Chinese leaders’ thanks to General Secretary and President Lam and other key Vietnamese leaders for their condolences and wreaths.

He said the Chinese Party, State and people attach great importance and give priority to relations with Vietnam, and stand ready to further deepen the two countries’ friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and the Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He expressed his confidence that under the CPV leadership led by General Secretary and President Lam, and the governance of the Government and PM, Vietnam will achieve its development goals in the new era.

Affirming Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance and giving top priority to relations with China, PM Hung stressed that the attention and practical contributions of generations of leaders from both sides have laid an important foundation for Vietnam and China to continue preserving and advancing their ties towards stable, sustainable development.

He called on both sides to continue close coordination, increase all-level exchanges, and deepen substantive cooperation in line with high-level common perceptions, thus bringing practical benefits to their people./.

VNA
#PM Le Minh Hung #Chinese Embassy in Vietnam #former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji China Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam sends condolences over passing of Lao NA President

Vietnam sends condolences over passing of Lao NA President

In the message, the Vietnamese side described Comrade Saysomphone Phomvihane as an outstanding leader of the Lao Party, State and people, and a steadfast communist who devoted his life to the revolutionary cause of the LPRP and to building and developing a peaceful, independent, united and prosperous Laos.

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.