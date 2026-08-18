Prime Minister Le Minh Hung pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung led a delegation representing the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) to the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on August 18 morning to pay respects to former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji and sign the condolence book.

Zhu was also a former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam, National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu sent condolence wreaths.

Also attending were Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, along with officials from the VFF, the CPV Central Committee’s Office, the Office of the President, the Government Office, the NA Committee for National Defence, Security and External Relations, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of National Defence and the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations.

At the ceremony, PM Hung conveyed deep condolences from Party General Secretary and President Lam, NA President Man, Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tu, and other high-ranking Vietnamese officials to General Secrectary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President Xi Jinping, other Chinese leaders and Zhu’s family.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people highly value Zhu’s dedication and remarkable contributions to ties between the two countries' Parties, States and people.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung extends his condolences to officials of the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei conveyed Xi’s and other Chinese leaders’ thanks to General Secretary and President Lam and other key Vietnamese leaders for their condolences and wreaths.

He said the Chinese Party, State and people attach great importance and give priority to relations with Vietnam, and stand ready to further deepen the two countries’ friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, and the Vietnam-China Community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

He expressed his confidence that under the CPV leadership led by General Secretary and President Lam, and the governance of the Government and PM, Vietnam will achieve its development goals in the new era.

Affirming Vietnam’s consistent policy of attaching importance and giving top priority to relations with China, PM Hung stressed that the attention and practical contributions of generations of leaders from both sides have laid an important foundation for Vietnam and China to continue preserving and advancing their ties towards stable, sustainable development.

He called on both sides to continue close coordination, increase all-level exchanges, and deepen substantive cooperation in line with high-level common perceptions, thus bringing practical benefits to their people./.