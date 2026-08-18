Public security force: “Steel shield” for national security and cybersecurity

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Workspace at the Cybersecurity Monitoring Centre. Staff are on duty 24/7 to ensure the security of numerous key projects. (Photo: Pham Kien/VNA)
Workspace at the Cybersecurity Monitoring Centre. Staff are on duty 24/7 to ensure the security of numerous key projects. (Photo: Pham Kien/VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam visits and works at National Data Centre No. 1 in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi, December 29, 2025. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
Party General Secretary To Lam visits and works at National Data Centre No. 1 in Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi, December 29, 2025. (Photo: Thong Nhat/VNA)
On the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits, extends New Year greetings to and inspects the readiness of the Public Security Force in maintaining public order and security, February 16, 2026. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
On the occasion of the 2026 Lunar New Year, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits, extends New Year greetings to and inspects the readiness of the Public Security Force in maintaining public order and security, February 16, 2026. (Photo: Duong Giang/VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, head of the National Cybersecurity Steering Committee, and delegates launch activities in response to Vietnam Cybersecurity Day, August 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, head of the National Cybersecurity Steering Committee, and delegates launch activities in response to Vietnam Cybersecurity Day, August 6, 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Quang Tri Provincial Public Security force busted case PC198, uncovering a ring illegally manufacturing and trading military weapons in cyberspace. Police seize more than one tonne of gun components, 56 guns and over 2,000 lead pellets. (Photo: Nguyen Linh/VNA)
Quang Tri Provincial Public Security force busted case PC198, uncovering a ring illegally manufacturing and trading military weapons in cyberspace. Police seize more than one tonne of gun components, 56 guns and over 2,000 lead pellets. (Photo: Nguyen Linh/VNA)
Hanoi residents learn first-hand about common online scams at the interactive “Cybersecurity Wall” exhibition in Hanoi, July 12, 2026. (Photo: Hung Manh/VNA)
Hanoi residents learn first-hand about common online scams at the interactive “Cybersecurity Wall” exhibition in Hanoi, July 12, 2026. (Photo: Hung Manh/VNA)
The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security holds a ceremony to launch the implementation of the 2023 Law on Identification and announce electronic authentication services, July 1, 2024. (Photo: Pham Kien/VNA)
The Police Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security holds a ceremony to launch the implementation of the 2023 Law on Identification and announce electronic authentication services, July 1, 2024. (Photo: Pham Kien/VNA)
Residents experience virtual reality driving at the Traffic Police area during the “Peaceful Life Day” organised by the Ministry of Public Security to mark the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945-2025). (Photo: Hoang Hieu/VNA)
Residents experience virtual reality driving at the Traffic Police area during the “Peaceful Life Day” organised by the Ministry of Public Security to mark the 80th anniversary of the traditional day of the People’s Public Security Force (August 19, 1945-2025). (Photo: Hoang Hieu/VNA)
Officers and personnel remain on 24/7 duty at the Command Information Centre under the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security to process information and images transmitted from AI cameras installed along roads nationwide, as well as cameras mounted on Traffic Police patrol vehicles. (Photo: Pham Kien/VNA)
Officers and personnel remain on 24/7 duty at the Command Information Centre under the Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Public Security to process information and images transmitted from AI cameras installed along roads nationwide, as well as cameras mounted on Traffic Police patrol vehicles. (Photo: Pham Kien/VNA)
Tan Binh Ward Public Security in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department under the Ministry of Public Security and other professional units, detect and temporarily detain 86 suspects for investigation into telecommunications-based fraud, December 28, 2022. (Photo: Published by VNA)
Tan Binh Ward Public Security in Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with the Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention Department under the Ministry of Public Security and other professional units, detect and temporarily detain 86 suspects for investigation into telecommunications-based fraud, December 28, 2022. (Photo: Published by VNA)
Evidence seized from a large-scale transnational money-laundering network dismantled by the Ha Tinh Provincial Public Security, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Published by VNA)
Evidence seized from a large-scale transnational money-laundering network dismantled by the Ha Tinh Provincial Public Security, July 15, 2026. (Photo: Published by VNA)
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Public security force: “Steel shield” for national security and cybersecurity

Over the years, the People’s Public Security Force has played a pioneering and exemplary role in driving breakthroughs in digital transformation, becoming a backbone for the country, ministries, sectors and localities in the national digital transformation process, while safeguarding information security and cybersecurity in the new era.

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