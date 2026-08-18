Public security force: “Steel shield” for national security and cybersecurity
Over the years, the People’s Public Security Force has played a pioneering and exemplary role in driving breakthroughs in digital transformation, becoming a backbone for the country, ministries, sectors and localities in the national digital transformation process, while safeguarding information security and cybersecurity in the new era.
##Vietnam #PublicSecurity #DigitalTransformation #DigitalSecurity #Cybersecurity #InformationSecurity #DigitalGovernment #NationalDigitalTransformation #DigitalEra #Technology