An Giang steps up efforts to ensure progress, quality of APEC 2027 projects

An Giang (VNA) – The southern province of An Giang is accelerating the implementation of major infrastructure projects for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 in Phu Quoc special zone while tightening oversight to ensure that projects meet requirements on schedule, quality, safety and transparency.



Under Decision No. 948/QD-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on May 17, 2025, An Giang was assigned to implement 21 projects serving the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027, with total investment of more than 137 trillion VND (5.22 billion USD).



The projects are divided into two groups. The first comprises ten public investment projects. Provincial authorities have issued all nine emergency construction orders required and completed investor selection for one project and contractor selection for the other nine. More than 13.298 trillion VND is planned for these projects in 2026.



The second group consists of 11 projects developed under public-private partnerships (PPP) and business investment, with investor selection completed for all 11.



Many construction packages are now underway, with five projects meeting or exceeding their planned schedules. They include the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport; a project on technical infrastructure, digital transformation and the construction of a smart operations centre for comprehensive management of Phu Quoc special zone; the Bai Dat Do mixed-use urban area; the Nui Ong Quan tourism urban area; and the Ho Cua Can water plant.



An Giang is also implementing a master plan for activities marking APEC Year 2027 in Phu Quoc in a coordinated and urgent manner. The steering committee has consolidated its supporting team and adjusted the structure and responsibilities of its subcommittees.



All seven subcommittees have now issued their respective plans, clearly defining tasks, schedules and responsibilities. This is expected to ensure smooth coordination and consistent implementation while meeting the targets for progress, quality, safety and transparency throughout preparations for next year's high-profile event.



Chairman of the An Giang provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Mung said hosting the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2027 is a major political and diplomatic responsibility for Vietnam and requires the province to simultaneously implement a large number of major infrastructure projects.



He stressed that special mechanisms and policies must be applied strictly within their prescribed scope, conditions, procedures, time limits and authority. The need to accelerate projects must not be used as a reason to circumvent legal regulations.



The province is also tightening the management of public finance, budgets and land, particularly PPP projects such as build-transfer (BT) and build-operate-transfer (BOT) schemes, which can carry risks of corruption, wastefulness and misconduct without effective supervision.



An Giang has also ordered strict compliance with rules on bidding and investor selection, prohibiting any interference that could distort results or undermine competition and transparency.



Heads of relevant departments, the Phu Quoc Economic Zone Management Board, the Peope's Committee of Phu Quoc special zone and project management boards will bear direct and comprehensive responsibility before the law for the accuracy and legality of project documents and proposals.



Provincial police and specialised agencies have been tasked with proactively monitoring high-risk areas, promptly detecting and handling violations, and helping ensure that State resources are used efficiently in preparations for APEC 2027./.

VNA