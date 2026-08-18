Sci-Tech

Daegu innovation space opens in Da Nang

The Daegu technology and innovation space in Da Nang will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities.

Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)
Participants pose for a photo at the launch of the Daegu innovation space in Da Nang city. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – A technology and innovation space featuring Daegu, a major regional hub for industry, technology, education and innovation in the Republic of Korea (RoK), was launched in Da Nang on August 18, creating a new platform for cooperation between the two cities in science, technology and innovation.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Da Nang city People’s Committee Ho Quang Buu said the launch marked an important milestone in cooperation between Da Nang and Daegu and opened a new chapter in their international cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

The establishment of international cooperation hubs for science, technology and innovation is one of the initiatives Da Nang is pursuing to expand its global cooperation network, he said.

This space will introduce Daegu’s outstanding technologies, innovative products and solutions while serving as a bridge connecting businesses, research institutes, universities and startup communities from the two cities. It is expected to facilitate experience sharing, technology transfer, investment promotion and market expansion, while providing a venue for Da Nang organisations and businesses to explore advanced technologies developed in Daegu.

Buu stated that Da Nang is working to become an innovation-driven city with an open innovation ecosystem and enhanced links with leading technology centres around the world. The city aims to attract international resources, advanced technologies and innovative businesses.

The initiative is also in line with Vietnam’s development direction of making science, technology, innovation and digital transformation key drivers of national competitiveness and sustainable growth, as highlighted in Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW.

Through the new space, Da Nang hopes to expand cooperation in emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, digital technology, smart cities, smart manufacturing, digital transformation and green technology. It is expected to help Korean businesses gain a deeper understanding of the Vietnamese market while creating opportunities for Da Nang businesses to become more deeply involved in global value chains.

Da Nang pledges to continue improving its investment and business environment, strengthening its innovation ecosystem and expanding international cooperation to support businesses, organisations and partners in research, investment and development, Buu said.

At the launch ceremony, businesses from Da Nang and Daegu exchanged memoranda of understanding on cooperation, focusing on technology transfer, market expansion and investment promotion, thereby creating new collaboration opportunities for Vietnamese and Korean businesses./.

VNA
#NQ 59 #Da Nang #Daegu #innovation #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW #Korean businesses Da Nang Korea (RoK)
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