Politics

Top leader visits Infantry Division 308

General Secretary and President To Lam urged the division to preserve its proud tradition and turn it into determination and action, underscoring the need for it to uphold the “vanguard” spirit, especially in building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern army; training and maintaining combat readiness; advancing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; observing discipline and law; mastering modern weapons and equipment; and fulfilling its three functions as a combat, working and production force.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, visits Infantry Division 308 of Army Corps 12 under the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on August 18 (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, visits Infantry Division 308 of Army Corps 12 under the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on August 18 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, paid a working visit to Infantry Division 308 of Army Corps 12 under the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on August 18.

The visit was made on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026).

General Secretary and President Lam praised the achievements made by generations of Division 308 officers and soldiers.

Leaders of the division reported that over the past 77 years from its establishment on August 28, 1949, generations of officers and soldiers have upheld the spirit of revolutionary heroism and forged the division's “Vanguard, heroic, united, disciplined, swift, determined to fight, determined to win” tradition.

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General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)

On November 23, 2023, the division was transferred intact from Army Corps 1 to Army Corps 12 and reorganised as a fully manned mechanised infantry division. It is now following a roadmap to build a “revolutionary, regular, elite and modern” mechanised infantry division.

General Secretary and President Lam urged the division to preserve its proud tradition and turn it into determination and action, underscoring the need for it to uphold the “vanguard” spirit, especially in building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern army; training and maintaining combat readiness; advancing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; observing discipline and law; mastering modern weapons and equipment; and fulfilling its three functions as a combat, working and production force.

The leader noted that the world is undergoing rapid, complex and unpredictable changes, while Vietnam is entering a new development era with ambitious goals. Rapid and sustainable development requires a peaceful and stable environment, he said, stressing that sustainable peace can only be safeguarded when the country has sufficient potential and strength to protect it.

Therefore, building the army, strengthening national defence and safeguarding the Fatherland require higher, more proactive and more effective standards, he said.

He asked the division's Party Committee, command and personnel to build a politically strong unit absolutely loyal to the Party, Fatherland and people, while placing greater emphasis on political education, ideological work and the promotion of revolutionary traditions.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-bi-thu-quan-uy-trung-uong-tham-va-lam-viec-voi-su-doan-bo-binh-co-gioi-308-8963473-1.jpg
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam presents Division 308 with a statue of President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: VNA)

He stressed the significance of building a truly clean and strong division Party Committee, exemplary in all respects, with strong leadership and combat capacity, along with improving training and combat readiness, and strengthening coordination with other forces.

Every officer must master command; every soldier must be proficient in technical and tactical skills; every vehicle crew must coordinate seamlessly; and every sub-unit and the entire division must operate as a unified force capable of rapid movement, deployment and precise combat in all circumstances, he underlined.

He also called for breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation. The division should encourage research and technical initiatives and apply digital technologies to command, management, training and technical support.

General Secretary and President Lam also reminded the division to ensure living conditions for officers and soldiers, and foster connections with local authorities and residents./.

VNA
#Central Military Commission #Infantry Division 308 #August Revolution #Vietnam new era #General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam
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