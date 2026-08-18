Politics

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)
Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong held talks with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18.

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.

Cuong congratulated the KSCM on the success of its 12th National Congress, spoke highly of its outcomes and major orientations, and expressed his belief that the party will continue playing a positive role in strengthening friendship and promoting cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.

Roun congratulated the Communist Party of Vietnam on the success of its 14th National Congress and praised Vietnam's achievements in socio-economic development, improving people's living standards and enhancing its international standing.

He expressed his confidence that Vietnam would successfully implement the goals, tasks and major orientations set out by the 14th National Party Congress.

Reviewing bilateral ties, the two sides spoke highly of cooperation in politics and external relations, economy and trade, investment, education and training, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

They agreed that favourable conditions are in place for Vietnam-Czech Republic relations to develop more strongly, substantively and effectively, in line with the Strategic Partnership framework and the potential of each country.

The two sides also positively assessed friendship and cooperation between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the KSCM, affirming that exchanges of delegations and contacts between the two parties have helped enhance mutual understanding and trust and strengthen the political and social foundations for bilateral relations.

They also agreed to further intensify exchanges and contacts and share information and experience, while promoting the role of the relations between the two parties in strengthening the political foundation and effectively implementing the substantive areas of the Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, with a view to making bilateral ties increasingly comprehensive, substantive and effective./.

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