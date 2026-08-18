Vietnam, Czech Republic seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung received visiting Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Roman Roun in Hanoi on August 18.



Trung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have always cherished the valuable support extended by the Communist Party and people of former Czechoslovakia, as well as by the KSCM and Czech people today.



He congratulated the KSCM on the success of its 12th National Congress, spoke highly of its recent achievements and expressed his belief that the party will continue making positive contributions to the comprehensive development of the Czech Republic and Vietnam-Czech relations.



Briefing his guest on the situation in Vietnam, the minister highlighted the country's major achievements after 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal), as well as the major development goals and orientations set out by the 14th National Party Congress.



He stressed that Vietnam remains steadfast on its path towards socialism and continues to pursue its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, and active and proactive international integration.



The Communist Party of Vietnam attaches importance to ties with the KSCM in particular and communist and workers' parties worldwide in general, thereby strengthening political trust and creating favourable conditions for closer relations with partners, he said.



For his part, Roun spoke highly of the Communist Party of Vietnam's leadership experience and expressed admiration for the country's significant socio-economic achievements under the Party's leadership.



Welcoming the positive development of the relations between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, particularly the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership, Roun affirmed that the KSCM wishes to further strengthen its traditional friendship and cooperation with the Communist Party of Vietnam, thereby contributing to broader multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic.



The two sides agreed to step up exchanges of information and theoretical discussions, share experience in Party building, and enhance cooperation at international forums where the two parties are members.



They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of shared concern./.

VNA