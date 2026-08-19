Society

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – Hong Kong (China) is emerging as an increasingly attractive higher education destination for Vietnamese students and parents, alongside traditional study-abroad destinations in the West, thanks to its geographical proximity, cultural similarities and highly international academic environment.

As Vietnam steps up international integration and implements the Politburo’s Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation and national digital transformation, developing high-quality talent in key technology fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), microelectronics and semiconductors has become a strategic priority.

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at HKUST, said the university focuses on equipping students with strong disciplinary foundations combined with interdisciplinary knowledge, advanced analytical skills and a global outlook.

HKUST currently has about 40 Vietnamese undergraduate students, mainly studying science, business, engineering and social sciences. Professor Nason praised Vietnamese students for their strong academic performance, openness, adaptability and proactive approach, describing them as possessing significant potential for future professional development.

For Vietnamese applicants, she recommended maintaining strong academic performance and developing an open mindset and global outlook. She also encouraged high school students to join HKUST’s pre-university programmes or summer camps to gain early exposure to its learning environment.

Pham Thanh Hai Binh, who completed a five-year dual-degree programme in Engineering and Management at HKUST, said the greatest value of studying abroad was the opportunity to gain exposure to international perspectives, cultures and approaches to problem-solving. With its strengths in engineering and business, HKUST emphasises practical learning, with 70-80% of coursework involving real-world projects, presentations and group assignments.

Binh said Hong Kong is an ideal study destination for Vietnamese students due to its proximity to Vietnam, cultural similarities, convenient travel and role as a hub connecting major Asian economies.

The growing number of Vietnamese students in Hong Kong reflects increasingly substantive educational cooperation. Nason said initiatives such as “Study in Hong Kong” and the Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training’s first national pavilion at the Asia-Pacific Association for International Education (APAIE) Conference and Exhibition have opened new avenues for cooperation. Student exchange programmes between HKUST and Vietnamese universities are also contributing to the development of high-quality human resources in shared priority fields such as AI and microelectronics.

Vietnam Consul General in Hong Kong Le Duc Hanh said the sound relations between Vietnam and Hong Kong, together with Vietnam’s talent-attraction policies, mean that Vietnamese intellectuals and talents studying and working in Hong Kong can help deepen educational cooperation and provide an important impetus for Vietnam’s scientific and technological development./.

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#Nghị quyết 71 #Giáo Dục #Đào Tạo #NQ 71 #Hong Kong University of Science and Technology #Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation Hong Kong
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