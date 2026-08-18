Sick sailor successfully rescued off Vung Tau waters

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre on August 18 successfully rescued a fisherman suspected of suffering from appendicitis while operating at sea.



The centre received an emergency distress call from a fishing vessel on the evening of August 17 reporting that fisherman Truong Van Chung, born in 1980, was suffering from pain in the right side of his abdomen, with acute appendicitis suspected. The vessel was heading towards shore to seek emergency medical treatment for the patient, and was located about 110 nautical miles southeast of Vung Tau Cape.



Upon receiving the information, the centre asked Ho Chi Minh City Radio to connect for medical assistance and coordinated with the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command and other relevant forces to handle the incident.



The specialised search and rescue vessel SAR 413, together with doctors from the Ho Chi Minh City Border Guard Command, was promptly mobilised for the mission and departed from Vung Tau of Ho Chi Minh City to conduct the rescue.



In the early hours of August 18, SAR 413 reached the fishing vessel, took the patient on board and provided medical care before quickly transporting him back to shore.



The man was subsequently transferred to Vung Tau General Hospital for emergency treatment and further medical care./.

VNA