Nigerian national arrested in cross-border drug trafficking case

Quang Tri (VNA) – Authorities have arrested a Nigerian national in connection with a major drug trafficking case from Laos into Vietnam, seizing 2kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine and two suspected heroin bricks concealed in a consignment.

The customs control team under the Customs Sub-Department of Region IX in the central province of Quang Tri said the case was uncovered at the Lao Bao International Border Gate.

At 8:30 pm on August 5, while inspecting a road vehicles entering Vietnam from Laos through the border gate, customs officers detected suspicious images in a consigned package using scanning equipment.

A physical inspection found drugs concealed inside electric water heaters and electronic components used as disguises.

Suspecting the case involved transnational drug trafficking, the Customs Sub-Department of Region IX assigned its customs control team to lead the investigation and coordinate with the Lao Bao International Border Gate’s customs branch, the drug-related crimes investigation police division under the Quang Tri Police, the anti-smuggling investigation sub-department and the provincial Border Guard to identify and locate the recipient.

After several days of tracing the consignment across multiple locations, law enforcement officers on August 9 arrested Izuchukwu Calistus Odionye, a Nigerian national born in 1983, in Ho Chi Minh City while he was receiving a package containing the drugs.

Odionye admitted that the package contained drugs and said he had been hired to receive it in Ho Chi Minh City and transport it to Hanoi.

The investigation has been expanded to identify other people involved./.