Society

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)
Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Court on August 18 opened the first-instance trial of former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA – now part of Ministry of Home Affairs) Nguyen Ba Hoan and 27 other defendants in a case involving “receiving bribes”, “brokering bribes” and “violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences” at Hoang Long Investment, Construction and Manpower Supply JSC, MoLISA, and related agencies and businesses.

Among the 28 defendants, Hoan, born in 1967; Le Thanh Ha, born in 1978, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Nguyen Lam Son, born in 1982, Director of Thanh Do Law Firm LLC, is charged with brokering bribes under Article 365 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Nghiem Quoc Hung, born in 1970, Chairman of the Board of Directors and General Director of Hoang Long Company, and 12 subordinates are accused of “violating accounting regulations, causing serious consequences” under Article 221 of the Penal Code.

Nghiem Van Dinh, born in 1978, Director of Incoop 3, and four others from Sona Company, including Nguyen Duc Nam (born in 1979, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sona), also face the same accounting charge.

All 28 defendants, comprising 13 in custody and 15 released on bail, were present at the hearing. About 50 lawyers attended to protect the rights and legitimate interests of the defendants.

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then Deputy Minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour, knew but still let then Director-General Tong Hai Nam direct officials to create difficulties for companies during the appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

The defendants allegedly forced companies to pay 100–400 million VND (3,800–15,300 USD) per license under a set rate.

During the approval of responses to registration applications for overseas labour supply contracts, Hoan agreed to let Nam direct an unlawful appraisal process, blocking businesses from independently providing required documents. Companies were allegedly forced to pay about 500 USD per worker to receive favourable treatment and approval.

Through the scheme, Nguyen Ba Hoan, Tong Hai Nam and several department officials allegedly received more than 30 billion VND in bribes from individuals tied to 31 companies.

Between 2020 and 2025, the companies of Nghiem Quoc Hung, Nguyen Duc Nam, and Nghiem Van Dinh—all operating in the labour export sector—maintained dual accounting systems and kept over 1.241 trillion VND off the books; this practice reduced their corporate income tax liability, resulting in a tax loss to the State of more than 244 billion VND.

Hoan signed 14 licenses and agreed to the unlawful appraisal process for E-7 visa labour supply dossiers. He forced companies to make payments and provide gifts on holidays and Lunar New Year, receiving total bribes of more than 16.3 billion VND, according to the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

The trial is scheduled to last nine days./.

VNA
#PCTN #Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan #bribery case
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Defendants at the appellate trial in Hanoi on May 20 (Photo: VNA)

Appeal trial opens in food safety bribery case

The total amount of bribes received by the defendants in the case exceeded 94 billion VND, with former Director of the Vietnam Food Safety Authority (FSA) Nguyen Thanh Phong alone pocketing 43.9 billion VND.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.

Hanoi police officers issue Level-2 electronic identification accounts. (Photo: VNA)

Digital ID holders get fee waivers, discounts

The Ministry of Finance has issued circular No. 117/2026/TT-BTC, effective from August 15, 2026 to February 28, 2027, offering incentives to citizens who meet the prescribed conditions.