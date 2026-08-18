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Vietnam, Germany establish official channel to coordinate aircraft incident investigation

Vietnam’s aviation authorities have been instructed to establish an official communication channel with Germany's authorities to coordinate the investigation into an incident involving Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 at Munich International Airport on August 15, while strengthening safety oversight to prevent similar incidents.

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)
A Vietnam Airlines aircraft (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s aviation authorities have been instructed to establish an official communication channel with Germany's authorities to coordinate the investigation into an incident involving Vietnam Airlines flight VN34 at Munich International Airport on August 15, while strengthening safety oversight to prevent similar incidents.

Under a document freshly signed by Deputy Minister of Construction Le Anh Tuan, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) is required to immediately establish the channel and coordinate with Germany’s aircraft incident investigation authorities and relevant agencies to obtain information and join the investigation in accordance with regulations.

The CAAV must also promptly report the findings of the German investigation authorities, and measures taken to address and prevent similar incidents.

It was also asked to strengthen safety oversight of training for aviation personnel, as well as aircraft operations and maintenance by Vietnamese airlines, while providing objective, complete and timely information to prevent unfounded rumours from causing public concern.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines has been requested to closely coordinate with the German investigation authorities, as well as aircraft and engine manufacturers, to support the investigation and clarify the cause of the incident.

The national flag carrier is also required to review its procedures for training aviation personnel, as well as aircraft operations and maintenance staff, while strictly fulfilling its obligations as a carrier to affected passengers.

Earlier, the CAAV reported to the Ministry of Construction on the incident involving Vietnam Airlines aircraft VN-A867 at Munich International Airport on August 15.

​According to Vietnam Airlines, by the afternoon of August 16, all passengers had been arranged alternative itineraries on flights operated by the airline and other carriers.

The airline continued to assist passengers wishing to adjust their itineraries in line with the actual situation. While waiting for replacement flights, passengers were provided with accommodation, meals, transportation and other necessary support.

According to the airline’s report and initial information collected, flight VN34 was scheduled to fly from the German airport to Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. After takeoff, warnings were issued indicating that the aircraft’s tail had struck the runway and that there was a tyre pressure warning. The crew informed air traffic controllers and decided to return to Munich International Airport for a technical inspection.

The aircraft was subsequently taken over by ground service units and moved to a parking area for technical assessment and post-incident investigation.

All 271 passengers and 16 crew members were safe following the incident, with no injuries reported./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Germany #investigation into an incident #Vietnam Airlines #Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Germany
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