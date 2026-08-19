Society

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Washington D.C., August 19 (VNA) – The search for, recovery and identification of the remains of Vietnamese martyrs has remained a key priority for the Vietnamese Embassy in the US as part of efforts to address the legacy of war.

As a bridge between Vietnamese agencies and relevant US partners, the embassy has undertaken a range of activities to expand information sources, gain access to archival records, apply new technologies and mobilise additional resources for this deeply humanitarian mission.

In an interview with Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Washington D.C. on August 18, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

According to the ambassador, under the Memorandum of Understanding on the Vietnam War Accounting Initiative (VWAI), signed by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and the US Department of Defence (now Department of War) in 2021, the US provided Vietnam with 46 sets of records by the end of fiscal year 2025, of which Vietnam verified 45.

In the first six months of 2026 alone, Texas Tech University (TTU) provided Vietnam with 600 pages of documents and 50 selected case files on missing Vietnamese military personnel. These materials were selected, processed and analysed from more than 200 digitised records concerning 1,500 Vietnamese personnel contained in US archives. The US has also returned more than 40 war artifacts to Vietnam.

Dung highlighted the embassy’s role in engaging the US administration, Congress and relevant agencies and organisations, and serving as a bridge between Vietnamese agencies, particularly the Office of the National Steering Committee on the Search for, Collection and Identification of Martyrs' Remains, and US counterparts and partners. The embassy has also worked to connect US archives, universities, veterans’ organisations and businesses to broaden information sources, promote technological applications and deepen practical cooperation.

As part of the 500-day campaign to accelerate the search for, recovery and identification of martyrs’ remains, the embassy is encouraging the US side to continue prioritising resources for VWAI for 2025-2030. It is also promoting the digitisation and sharing of records, as well as research involving aerial imagery and maps and the application of technologies such as ground-penetrating radar, remote sensing and forensic archaeology, he shared.

The diplomat went on to say that a major advantage is the continued positive development of bilateral relations, with cooperation in addressing war legacies receiving attention from both sides. Many US agencies, organisations and individuals have demonstrated goodwill and expressed their willingness to work with Vietnam.

The embassy has also received close guidance from Vietnamese agencies and active coordination from partners including the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC), Mission: POW/MIA, Texas Tech University, the University of Georgia, the Defence POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) and US archival agencies.

However, the passage of time, the declining number of witnesses and the dispersion or limited accessibility of documents pose significant challenges. Resources, technology and mechanisms for coordinating and processing information among domestic and overseas stakeholders also need further improvement, Dung stated.

Therefore, in the coming period, the embassy will focus on three key areas: building a system of records and a network of partners for searches; closely coordinating with the Office of the National Steering Committee and US partners to effectively implement VWAI; and stepping up external communications on the 500-day campaign and the humanitarian and reconciliation significance of Vietnam-US cooperation in addressing war legacies.

The ambassador expressed his belief that, with the determination of Vietnamese agencies and continued support from US partners, efforts to search for, recover and identify martyrs’ remains will achieve further practical results, fulfilling the legitimate aspirations of martyrs’ families and the Vietnamese people./.

VNA
#500 ngày đêm #Liệt sĩ #500-day campaign #remains of martyrs #Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung
Follow VietnamPlus

500-day campaign

Related News

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.