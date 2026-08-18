Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee led by Vice President Hoang Cong Thuy visited the Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on August 18 to pay respects to former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji and sign the condolence book.

The delegation expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Zhu, who was also a former member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

In the condolence book, Thuy hailed Zhu as an outstanding leader of the Communist Party and State of China who made remarkable contributions to China’s development, reform, and opening-up, as well as to friendly neighborliness and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties and countries.

The VFF Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, he said.

Close cooperation between the two organisations has consolidated a solid social foundation, tightened solidarity, and raised mutual understanding between the Vietnamese and Chinese people, he added.

On behalf of the VFF Central Committee, Thuy extended his deepest condolences to the Chinese Party, State and people, as well as Zhu’s family./.