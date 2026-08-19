Society

Vietnam tops 2026 global culinary destinations ranking: NZ Herald

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)
Vietnam has been named the world’s No. 1 culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards. (Photo: TITC)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has been named the world’s top culinary destination for 2026 in the NZ Herald Travel Readers’ Choice Awards, voted by readers of international travel publication The New Zealand Herald (NZ Herald).

Vietnam surpassed renowned food destinations including Italy, Japan, Thailand and France to take the top spot.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism’s Information Centre, the top 10 culinary destinations are Vietnam, Italy, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Melbourne (Australia), France, Auckland, Wellington and Hawke’s Bay (New Zealand).

NZ Herald noted that culinary tourism is becoming increasingly popular as travellers seek authentic experiences beyond high-end restaurants. Traditional markets, local dishes, street food and cooking classes are increasingly part of the travel experience, allowing visitors to gain a deeper understanding of local culture through food.

Vietnam stands out in this trend with a distinctive culinary identity built around fresh flavours, aromatic herbs, diverse textures and rich broths. From bustling street stalls and local eateries to lively cafés, food is deeply woven into everyday life and has become an integral part of exploring the country.

Iconic dishes such as pho, banh mi, spring rolls, banh xeo, various noodle dishes and rice-based specialties can be found throughout local neighbourhoods, traditional markets and eateries.

NZ Herald recommends that visitors explore traditional markets and join cooking classes to discover local ingredients, preparation techniques and the stories behind Vietnamese cuisine.

Another defining strength is the striking diversity between Vietnam’s three major culinary regions. Northern cuisine, represented by Hanoi, is known for its delicate and refined flavours. Central cuisine, particularly that of Hue, is noted for its bold, spicy flavours and elaborate dishes rooted in royal culinary traditions. Southern cuisine tends to be richer and sweeter, with generous use of fresh herbs.

Vietnam’s No. 1 ranking underscores the country’s growing appeal as a culinary tourism destination. More than a collection of distinctive dishes, Vietnamese cuisine reflects the country’s culture, regional diversity and everyday way of life, offering travellers an authentic and memorable way to experience Vietnam./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam #culinary #destination #New Zealand
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Related News

Foreigners taste unique Vietnamese cuisine (PhotoL VNA)

Vietnam looks to turn culinary acclaim into tourism revenue

Vietnam is sitting on a massive culinary heritage with thousands of signature dishes spanning 54 ethnic groups, many of which have earned international acclaim. More and more localities are positioning food not just as a service for tourists, but as a standalone attraction.

German friends taste Vietnamese pho (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam Pho Day launched in Europe amid broader culinary push

Prior to the launch, the Vietnamese Embassy encouraged businesses and restaurants throughout Germany to join in the event. By December 12, six partners had signed up via the We Love Pho organisation's website (welovepho.org), committing to promotional posts, website and social media shares, features in Vietnamese language media, and special discounts for pho customers during the event.

See more

Professor Emily M. Nason, Director of Undergraduate Recruitment and Admissions at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-Hong Kong education cooperation offers pathway to high-quality tech talent

Among the leading choices for international students is the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), ranked 33rd globally in the QS World University Rankings 2027 and sixth in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026. Its computer science programme, including key fields such as AI and machine learning, ranks first in Hong Kong.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam embassy in US steps up efforts to identify remains of martyrs

Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Quoc Dung described cooperation in addressing war legacies, including the search for missing personnel from both sides, as a bright spot in Vietnam-US relations. He said the work is not only humanitarian in nature but also contributes to healing the wounds of war, strengthening mutual trust and promoting reconciliation between the two peoples.

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Hoang Cong Thuy writes in the condolence book. (Photo: VFF)

Vietnam Fatherland Front delegation pays tribute to former Chinese Premier

The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee always cherishes the profound friendship and invaluable support extended by generations of Chinese leaders, including Zhu, to bilateral ties. Their contributions laid the foundation for friendly exchanges and cooperation between the VFF and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Judge Luu Ngoc Canh announces the decision to bring the case to trial. (Photo: VNA)

Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan, 27 others stand trial in bribery case

Among the 28 defendants, former Deputy Minister Nguyen Ba Hoan; Le Thanh Ha, former head of the Vietnamese workers management board at the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea; and seven former personnel of the MoLISA Department of Overseas Labour are charged with receiving bribes under Article 354 of the Penal Code.

Unmanned aerial vehicles are used in rice production in Can Tho city. (Photo: VNA)

Measures strengthened to manage, monitor UAVs

Authorities must urgently study and immediately deploy measures to counter the illegal use of UAVs in key areas, no-fly zones, airports and aerodromes, ensuring that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

Nguyen Thanh Liem, Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese People in Chungnam province and Vice Chairman of the Association of Vietnamese Communities in the Republic of Korea (Photo: VNA)

Resolution expected to create new breakthrough in harnessing OV resources

The resolution marks a significant shift in strategic mindset, for the first time defining the more than 6.5 million Vietnamese living abroad as a “strategic resource” for national construction, development and defence. For many overseas Vietnamese, this represents a transition from simply being supported and mobilised to actively “accompanying and co-creating” development mechanisms.

Former Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyen Ba Hoan (Photo: Published by VNA)

Hanoi court to open trial of ex-deputy minister, 27 others in bribery case

The Supreme People’s Procuracy indictment said that from 2021 through May 2025, Hoan, then deputy minister in charge of the Department of Overseas Labour Management, allowed former Director General Tong Hai Nam to direct officials to create difficulties for companies during appraisal of license applications to send Vietnamese workers abroad.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Older persons are driver of national development: Deputy Prime Minister

Chairing a conference of the National Committee on Aging in Hanoi on August 17, Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra, who is also its Chairwoman, said the Party and State pay special attention to elderly affairs. At the same time, awareness across the entire political system and society has become increasingly clear, comprehensive and positive.

A unified land database, transparent valuation mechanisms and anti-speculation policies could lay the foundation for a more professional property market. (Photo: VNA)

Data-driven land valuation to curb speculation: Experts

From a property-market perspective, Do Thi Thu Giang, National Director of Valuation and Advisory at Savills Vietnam, said the orientations under Resolution No. 21-NQ/TW could make the market more transparent and efficient, with property values increasingly tied to actual development and use potential.