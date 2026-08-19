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Lien Khuong Airport reopens after closure for runway repairs

In the initial phase, the airport is expected to operate around 36-40 flights a day, serving about 6,800 passengers daily. In the final four months of 2026, passenger throughput is projected to reach around 816,000.

The first international passengers arrive at Lien Khuong International Airport after its reopening. (Photo: VNA)
The first international passengers arrive at Lien Khuong International Airport after its reopening. (Photo: VNA)

Lam Dong (VNA) - Lien Khuong International Airport in Lam Dong province resumed operations on August 19 after nearly six months of closure for repairs.

Flight VN1380, operated by the national carrier Vietnam Airlines, landed safely after departing from Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City.

On board were 200 passengers and crew members, including 178 passengers who are natives of Lam Dong province or tourists living and working in Ho Chi Minh City.

The Lam Dong provincial People's Committee, in co-ordination with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), organised a ceremony to welcome the first flight back into service.

The airport is expected to handle 28 flights on its first day back in operation.

In the initial phase, the airport is expected to operate around 36-40 flights a day, serving about 6,800 passengers daily. In the final four months of 2026, passenger throughput is projected to reach around 816,000.

According to Ho Van Muoi, Chairman of the Lam Dong People’s Committee, despite Lien Khuong International Airport being closed for repairs and upgrades, the province’s tourism industry remained highly attractive, welcoming around 14.2 million visitors in the first seven months of this year. Total tourism revenue exceeded 40 trillion VND (1.53 billion USD), up 22% from the same period in 2025./.

VNA
#Lien Khuong Airport #Flight VN1380 #Vietnam Airlines #Lam Dong Lam Dong
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