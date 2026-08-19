Politics

Vietnam embassy celebrates 81 years of National Day, 50 years of diplomatic ties with Thailand

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said the anniversary marks a pivotal year for Vietnam following the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which elected a new leadership and set orientations for national development in the coming decades.

Ambassador Pham Viet Hung (second, left) introduces the unique "nem cong" (peacock spring rolls) of Hue royal cuisine to Thai Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi (Photo: VNA)
Ambassador Pham Viet Hung (second, left) introduces the unique "nem cong" (peacock spring rolls) of Hue royal cuisine to Thai Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on August 18 hosted a reception to mark the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations.

Addressing the ceremony, which saw nearly 1,000 guests, including Thai parliamentary and government officials, diplomats, representatives of international organisations, friends and partners, and the Vietnamese community, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung said the anniversary marks a pivotal year for Vietnam following the successful 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, which elected a new leadership and set orientations for national development in the coming decades.

The congress also underscored the goal of developing Vietnam's foreign relations in the new era while promoting peace, stability, cooperation and development, he added.

Regarding bilateral relations, the ambassador highlighted the past five decades as a period of particularly dynamic development, bringing Vietnam-Thailand ties to their highest and most prosperous level in history.

The two countries have developed a high degree of mutual understanding and strategic trust, he said, citing recent mutual high-level visits.

Quoting a Thai proverb, “Water depends on boats, tigers depend on forests”, Hung said that amid growing international and regional complexities, the two countries need reliable friends, neighbours and partners. He expressed confidence that Vietnam and Thailand would remain trusted friends, good neighbours and reliable partners.

vnanet-thai2.jpg
A traditional music performance at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Speaking on behalf of the Royal Thai Government, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Vijavat Isarabhakdi highlighted the development of bilateral ties over the past 50 years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and prospects for future cooperation.

He said the relationship was increasingly reflected in people's daily lives, businesses, travel, friendships and connections.

Vijavat said active private-sector participation in recent business forums reflected strong interest in expanding trade and investment.

Looking to the next 50 years, the two countries should build on this momentum and create more opportunities for cooperation, he added.

Pham Thi Ai Hoa, owner of the Hanoi Corner restaurant chain, said the celebration offered an opportunity to introduce pho (noodle soup), a signature Vietnamese dish, to international guests. After more than 20 years in Thailand, she said bilateral relations were at their best and had enabled Vietnamese businesses develop more smoothly.

Sakchai Tanaboonchai, an adviser to the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told Vietnam News Agency that he had maintained close ties with Vietnam for more than 35 years and admired Vietnamese people's diligence. An early investor in Vietnam, he expressed his hope that bilateral relations would continue to flourish.

The celebration featured an art programme, a Hue royal cuisine performance, and two exhibitions.

The art programme, performed by artists from the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music, showcased Hue royal music, Quan ho (love duet) folk singing from Bac Ninh and southern folk music. Thai pieces, including “Sabai Sabai”, presented by a Vietnamese traditional orchestra, highlighted cultural similarities between the two countries.

The Hue royal cuisine featured dishes symbolising prosperity and enduring friendship.

The “Journey of Partnership” exhibition displayed 40 photographs by VNA photojournalists documenting five decades of diplomatic relations, from their establishment in August 1976 to major milestones and exchanges.

The “Colours of Friendship” exhibition featured works by painter Nguyen Hong Tuan depicting landscapes and daily life in both countries.

The programmes offered guests an opportunity to experience Vietnam's rich cultural heritage while underscoring the strong cultural bonds and friendship between the Vietnamese and Thai people./.

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