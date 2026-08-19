☀️ Morning digest on August 19

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, paid a working visit to Infantry Division 308 of Army Corps 12 under the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on August 18.



The visit was made on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026). Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired the Government's August law-building session on August 18 to discuss 12 draft laws and resolutions scheduled for consideration and approval at the second session of the 16th National Assembly.



Participants looked into 11 draft laws and one draft resolution, including laws amending and supplementing several articles of laws on non-agricultural land use tax and corporate income tax; natural resources tax; securities; accounting and independent auditing; the Labour Code; and laws on archives, gender equality, Red Cross activities and employment. Read full story



- Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung received visiting Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Roman Roun in Hanoi on August 18.



Trung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have always cherished the valuable support extended by the Communist Party and people of former Czechoslovakia, as well as by the KSCM and Czech people today. Read full story



- Vietnam and Uruguay convened the fourth session of their Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation in Hanoi on August 18, agreeing to expand cooperation and unlock new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.



The meeting was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and Uruguayan Deputy Foreign Minister Valeria Csukasi. Read full story

Production at Hong Ngoc seafood processing facility in Dak Lak (Photo: VNA)



- The US market continues to offer significant opportunities for Vietnamese products, but increasingly stringent requirements on origin, quality, supply chains and compliance are forcing businesses to change their approach, from targeting niche markets to building brands and taking greater control of their products, said experts at a seminar held in Hanoi on August 18.



The US is one of Vietnam's largest and most important export markets. Alongside traditional products such as garments, footwear and wooden furniture, made-in-Vietnam food products are increasingly common not only in distribution channels serving Asian communities but also in other retail systems. Read full story



- Nam Can Tho University on August 18 launched the DNC Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (DNC-IRAI) and the Digital Technology and Innovation JSC, marking the establishment of the Mekong Delta’s first institute for robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) research.



DNC-IRAI is envisioned as a hub for training, applied research and technology transfer in robotics, AI and automation. Read full story



- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its fifth session on August 18, discussing the draft revised Penal Code.



Presenting a summary of the Government’s submission, Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Van Tuyen highlighted the foundation for the law's revision. Read full story



- Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, on the evening of August 18 attended and delivered remarks at a reception marking the 80th Independence Day of India.



At the Hanoi event, Trung extended warm congratulations to the Indian Government and people on their achievements over eight decades of nation-building and development, which have transformed India into one of the world’s leading economies and science and technology hubs while enhancing its regional and international standing. Read full story



- The Ministry of Justice held a nationwide online conference in Hanoi on August 18 to launch the plan for Vietnam Law Day 2026, including an online competition on the Constitution and law on the National Law Portal.



Apart from the competition, Vietnam Law Day 2026 will feature a ceremony marking the day and the 2026 “Bright Legal Role Models” selection and commendation programme./. Read full story