Politics

☀️ Morning digest on August 19

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on August 19

Hanoi (VNA) The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, paid a working visit to Infantry Division 308 of Army Corps 12 under the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on August 18.

The visit was made on the occasion of the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945–2026) and National Day (September 2, 1945–2026). Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired the Government's August law-building session on August 18 to discuss 12 draft laws and resolutions scheduled for consideration and approval at the second session of the 16th National Assembly.

Participants looked into 11 draft laws and one draft resolution, including laws amending and supplementing several articles of laws on non-agricultural land use tax and corporate income tax; natural resources tax; securities; accounting and independent auditing; the Labour Code; and laws on archives, gender equality, Red Cross activities and employment. Read full story

- Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung received visiting Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Roman Roun in Hanoi on August 18.

Trung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have always cherished the valuable support extended by the Communist Party and people of former Czechoslovakia, as well as by the KSCM and Czech people today. Read full story

- Vietnam and Uruguay convened the fourth session of their Joint Committee on Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation in Hanoi on August 18, agreeing to expand cooperation and unlock new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment.

The meeting was co-chaired by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and Uruguayan Deputy Foreign Minister Valeria Csukasi. Read full story

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Production at Hong Ngoc seafood processing facility in Dak Lak (Photo: VNA)


- The US market continues to offer significant opportunities for Vietnamese products, but increasingly stringent requirements on origin, quality, supply chains and compliance are forcing businesses to change their approach, from targeting niche markets to building brands and taking greater control of their products, said experts at a seminar held in Hanoi on August 18.

The US is one of Vietnam's largest and most important export markets. Alongside traditional products such as garments, footwear and wooden furniture, made-in-Vietnam food products are increasingly common not only in distribution channels serving Asian communities but also in other retail systems. Read full story

- Nam Can Tho University on August 18 launched the DNC Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence (DNC-IRAI) and the Digital Technology and Innovation JSC, marking the establishment of the Mekong Delta’s first institute for robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) research.

DNC-IRAI is envisioned as a hub for training, applied research and technology transfer in robotics, AI and automation. Read full story

- The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee continued its fifth session on August 18, discussing the draft revised Penal Code.

Presenting a summary of the Government’s submission, Deputy Minister of Public Security Le Van Tuyen highlighted the foundation for the law's revision. Read full story

- Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, on the evening of August 18 attended and delivered remarks at a reception marking the 80th Independence Day of India.

At the Hanoi event, Trung extended warm congratulations to the Indian Government and people on their achievements over eight decades of nation-building and development, which have transformed India into one of the world’s leading economies and science and technology hubs while enhancing its regional and international standing. Read full story

- The Ministry of Justice held a nationwide online conference in Hanoi on August 18 to launch the plan for Vietnam Law Day 2026, including an online competition on the Constitution and law on the National Law Portal.

Apart from the competition, Vietnam Law Day 2026 will feature a ceremony marking the day and the 2026 “Bright Legal Role Models” selection and commendation programme./. Read full story

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National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) receives visiting Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Roman Roun in Hanoi on August 18 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have always cherished the valuable support extended by the Communist Party and people of former Czechoslovakia, as well as by the KSCM and Czech people today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-India cooperation grows more practical, future-oriented

Vietnam-India relations, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Indian leaders and nurtured by generations of the two countries, have developed into a special and enduring friendship. Bilateral cooperation has delivered significant and practical benefits, with two-way trade doubling over the past decade, while defence and security cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective, reflecting high levels of strategic trust.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the Government's August law-building session on August 18. (Photo: VNA)

Draft laws must support management reform, stronger decentralisation: PM

Participants looked into 11 draft laws and one draft resolution, including laws amending and supplementing several articles of laws on non-agricultural land use tax and corporate income tax; natural resources tax; securities; accounting and independent auditing; the Labour Code; and laws on archives, gender equality, Red Cross activities and employment.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President To Lam, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, visits Infantry Division 308 of Army Corps 12 under the Ministry of National Defence in Hanoi on August 18 (Photo: VNA)

Top leader visits Infantry Division 308

General Secretary and President To Lam urged the division to preserve its proud tradition and turn it into determination and action, underscoring the need for it to uphold the “vanguard” spirit, especially in building a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern army; training and maintaining combat readiness; advancing science, technology, innovation and digital transformation; observing discipline and law; mastering modern weapons and equipment; and fulfilling its three functions as a combat, working and production force.