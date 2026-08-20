Politics

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le on August 19 presented his credentials to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Ak Orda Presidential Palace in Astana, officially beginning his tenure in the Central Asian country.

Speaking after the ceremony, Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The ambassador’s start of tenure comes as Vietnam-Kazakhstan relations enter a new phase following the upgrade of bilateral ties to a strategic partnership in May 2025 during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to Kazakhstan.

The new framework provides a foundation for the two countries to expand cooperation across various areas, particularly economic connectivity, trade, investment, transport and people-to-people exchanges.

Le said he will make efforts to translate agreements and cooperation orientations between the two countries into substantive and effective outcomes, contributing to deepening the bilateral ties.

Earlier, on June 22, the ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Alibek Kuantyrov and discussed measures to further promote the bilateral relations.

Vietnam and Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations on June 29, 1992. Over more than three decades, the friendship between the two countries has continued to be strengthened and developed.

The two countries have also closely coordinated and supported each other at the United Nations and other international forums./.

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