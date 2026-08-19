Politics

Vietnam highly evaluates Mexico’s role in Latin America: Party General Secretary, President

The General Secretary and President said he is pleased with the growth of the traditional Vietnam-Mexico partnership, particularly in economy, trade and investment, which has made the two countries leading trading partners in their respective regions.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives Senator, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez in Hanoi on August 19. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives Senator, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez in Hanoi on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always treasures Mexico’s role and position in Latin America, and considers the Mexican Labour Party (PT) a traditional and trusted partner of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), said General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam.

At a reception in Hanoi on August 19 for Senator, General Secretary of the PT Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from August 16-21, General Secretary and President Lam thanked the PT and its leader for years of support, especially in external information and communications and driving the CPV's ties with Latin American political parties.

He expressed belief that the PT chief's visit would foster political trust, deepen relations between the two Parties and reinforce their political foundation, thus contributing to stronger multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico.

The host praised Gutiérrez and the PT for their role in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two Parties, and left-wing and progressive movements in Mexico and Latin America as well. Amid changes in the global and regional landscapes, greater solidarity, experience sharing and coordination among left-wing and progressive forces carry significance, he said.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader briefed the delegation on the key outcomes of the 14th National Congress of the CPV, including its overall goals, major policies and strategic decisions on Party building, overhauling development model, national development and defence, and Vietnam’s foreign policy.

The General Secretary and President said he is pleased with the growth of the traditional Vietnam-Mexico partnership, particularly in economy, trade and investment, which has made the two countries leading trading partners in their respective regions.

According to the top leader, the CPV and PT share common interests in development, social justice, living standards, national independence and sovereignty, and international solidarity, and their ties have thrived in recent years.

He welcomed the signing of a cooperation agreement for the 2026-2031 between the CPV and the PT during this visit, calling it an important milestone that demonstrates shared resolve and solidifies the political foundation to lift Vietnam-Mexico ties to a new level.

Gutiérrez, in reply, said he was delighted at witnessing the great changes in Vietnam in the new era and expressed his respect for President Ho Chi Minh, saying the late leader's teachings have been creatively and successfully applied.

He spoke highly of the host's contributions to Vietnam’s revolutionary and reform cause, noting that Vietnam, under the CPV’s leadership, would achieve important successes, elevating its global standing and providing a source of great inspiration for left-wing and progressive forces in Mexico, Latin America and beyond.

The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Senator, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez in Hanoi on August 19 (Photo: VNA)

The meeting between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam and Senator, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez in Hanoi on August 19 (Photo: VNA)

The PT attaches great importance to its friendship with the CPV and will work to effectively and fully implement the new cooperation agreement between the two Parties and advance Mexico-Vietnam ties through multiple channels, Gutiérrez said.

He called for maximising the two countries’ shared membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum to expand trade, complement each other and support rapid, sustainable and substantive cooperation for the benefit of their people and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

Both sides agreed to step up coordination between the two Parties in delegation exchanges, theoretical exchanges and practical experience sharing through seminars, thematic discussions and research delegations; reinforce the two parties’ role in steering Vietnam-Mexico relations; and boost coordination at international forums and Party mechanisms, including youth exchanges.

The same day, Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung held talks with Anaya Gutiérrez. They briefed each other on their Parties and countries and shared views on international developments and issues of mutual concern.

They agreed on several orientations and specific measures to effectively carry out the new cooperation agreement between the two Parties, creating momentum for cooperation in delegation exchanges, external information and communications, publishing, acupuncture and traditional medicine, experience sharing, Party building theory, socio-economic development, business connectivity, locality-to-locality cooperation and mutual support at multilateral and political party forums.

Following the talks, the two officials signed the cooperation agreement between the CPV and PT in the 2026-2031 period.

While in Vietnam, the PT delegation laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum and held working sessions with Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Doan Minh Huan, the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Publicity, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Training, Vietnam News Agency, the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations, and the National Hospital of Acupuncture. It also conducted field visits and working sessions in Quang Ninh province and Hai Phong city./.​

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