Economic, trade, investment ties should remain driver of Vietnam–US relations: Deputy PM

Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc received US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks, who came to pay a courtesy call on August 19 at the start of her tenure in Vietnam.



Tuc congratulated Wicks on her new assignment and spoke highly of her active engagement in various activities during the first weeks of her term, describing them as a sign of the importance the US attaches to its relations with Vietnam and its determination to promote bilateral cooperation.



The Deputy PM expressed his belief that with her extensive experience in the US administration and knowledge of the region, Wicks will have a successful tenure, making important contributions to the stable, substantive and effective development of the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



Vietnam consistently considers the US one of its most strategically important partners and wishes to fully realise the strategic value of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deepen bilateral cooperation, he affirmed.



Economic, trade and investment ties should continue to serve as a driving force while science – technology, innovation and human resources development should become strategic and long-term areas of cooperation, Tuc went on.



He asked the ambassador to play a bridging role in promoting high-level exchanges and the substantive implementation of the agreements reached between the two sides, helping ensure that bilateral ties grow in a stable and sustainable manner for the benefit of the two peoples while contributing to peace, stability and development in the region.



The official said Vietnam is pursuing a new development model in which science – technology, innovation and digital transformation are identified as a key driver. It welcomes US businesses to make long-term investments in the country, particularly projects involving advanced technologies, technology transfer, human resources training and stronger links with Vietnamese firms.



Tuc also asked both sides to step up harmonious, sustainable and mutually beneficial economic and trade links, swiftly resolve outstanding issues, and soon conclude negotiations and sign a reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement to create a stable framework for their businesses to expand investment, production and business activities.



Thanking her host for the reception shortly after she began her tenure in Vietnam, Wicks recalled her meeting with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam, where she shared the view that Vietnam–US relations have never been better than they are today.



She expressed her honour to be entrusted by President Donald Trump with the task of promoting bilateral relations, and voiced her confidence that the two sides will achieve practical results in implementing their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The ambassador underlined the US commitment to supporting a strong, independent, resilient and prosperous Vietnam, stressing that economic and trade cooperation remains a top priority during her tenure, alongside efforts to expand collaboration across other areas.



Wicks highly valued the Vietnamese Government's efforts to improve the legal framework and the investment and business environment, as well as to strengthen dialogue to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.



She pledged to work closely with Vietnamese authorities to facilitate specific cooperation projects and called on the two sides to maintain positive exchanges to soon reach a high-standard, reciprocal, fair and balanced trade agreement, thereby creating more economic and investment opportunities for both countries.



She also appreciated the Vietnamese Government's attention to promoting the joint priorities and pledged all-out efforts to help the Vietnam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership thrive even more in the time ahead./.

VNA