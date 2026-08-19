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Phu Tho, Korean firm sign MoU to explore water environment, energy project

Under the MoU, the two sides will coordinate in conducting surveys, making proposals, and promoting a project on activated carbon filter cores, water environment, and energy.

Delegates from the Phu Tho Centre for Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support and the Republic of Korea’s Advanced Water Technology Co., Ltd. at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
Delegates from the Phu Tho Centre for Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support and the Republic of Korea’s Advanced Water Technology Co., Ltd. at the signing ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The Phu Tho Centre for Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support and the Republic of Korea’s Advanced Water Technology Co., Ltd. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on August 19 to study opportunities in water environment and energy investment in the northern province.

Addressing the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Khac Hieu said Phu Tho prioritises high-tech, clean energy, environmental protection and circular economy projects that efficiently utilise resources. These priorities also match the Korean company’s proposed cooperation orientation.

Hieu described the MoU as an important first step towards turning the cooperation plan into a project that bring economic, social, and environmental benefits to the province.

Phu Tho will create favourable conditions for the company to conduct surveys, undertake research, and finalise project proposals in line with the local master plan and development orientations, as well as Vietnamese law. Provincial departments and agencies will coordinate with and guide the company in completing investment procedures, he said.

The provincial leader asked Advanced Water Technology to closely coordinate with local authorities and finalise studies on project scale, location, investment capital, and economic, social, and environmental efficiency to serve as a basis for an official proposal and detailed investment roadmap.

Cho Sung Yeon, CEO of Advanced Water Technology, said that following a survey of the Song Lo 2 Industrial Park, the company highly values Phu Tho’s potential and investment conditions, along with the support of local authorities.

It wishes to continue working with the province to consider and implement projects involving activated carbon filter cores, water environment treatment, and energy, thus meeting local needs and development orientations.

Under the MoU, the two sides will coordinate in conducting surveys, making proposals, and promoting a project on activated carbon filter cores, water environment, and energy.

Earlier, a delegation from the Korean company surveyed a proposed investment site at the Song Lo 2 Industrial Park, invested in by Vinh Phuc Infrastructure Development JSC.

Established in 2010, Advanced Water Technology is a Korean company under the Advanced Water Technology Group, specialising in smart water treatment solutions and technologies. It develops advanced water filtration systems for household and community needs, helping with environmental protection./.

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#NQ 59 #Phu Tho #MoU #water environment #energy project #Advanced Water Technology Phu Tho
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