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Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)
An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet has resumed five air routes connecting Da Lat with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh, and Da Nang as Lien Khuong International Airport in central Lam Dong province reopened on August 19.

The airline’s first flight to Da Lat after the airport’s reopening departed from Hanoi.

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

The provincial People’s Committee took the occasion to present a certificate of merit to Vietjet in recognition of the carrier's outstanding coordination in restoring air operations at Lien Khuong Airport.

The airport is expected to handle 28 flights on its reopening day.

Nguyen Duc Hung, Acting General Director of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV), said the repaired runway and taxiways have improved the airport’s operational capacity, safety, and ability to accommodate Code E aircraft, allowing it to serve larger planes.

Smooth air connectivity will help Lam Dong build confidence among major investors in real estate, high-tech agriculture, and resort tourism, ease pressure on road transport, and provide fresh momentum for socio-economic development across the Central Highlands, he said.

In the initial phase, Lien Khuong International Airport is set to handle around 36–40 flights and 6,800 passengers per day. Passenger throughput at the airport is projected to reach about 816,000 in the final four months of 2026.

On the occasion, Vietjet is offering hundreds of thousands of free Eco tickets, excluding taxes and fees, and a 20% discount on SkyBoss and Deluxe fares using the code HIVJ20 on its website, www.vietjetair.com, and mobile app through August 20, 2026.

The promotion applies to domestic routes to Da Lat for travel from September 7, 2026 to March 31, 2027, excluding peak periods, major holidays, and the traditional Tet Festival, depending on market schedules./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Vietjet #Lien Khuong International Airport #direct air connectivity #Da Lat #Lam Dong Lam Dong
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