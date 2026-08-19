Business

MAE accelerates market access talks for passion fruit, pomelos

Earlier, Vietnam has secured progress in opening China's market to pomelos and limes. A protocol setting out phytosanitary requirements for fresh pomelos and limes exported from Vietnam to China was signed on April 15, 2026.

Passion fruit grown in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)
Passion fruit grown in Gia Lai province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) is accelerating negotiations to open new export markets for passion fruit and pomelos, seeking to expand sales, raise the value of agricultural products and support the sector's sustainable growth.

The ministry said its Plant Production and Protection Department was expediting procedures to open the US market to Vietnamese passion fruit. The US was expected to issue an official notification allowing imports of the fruit in 2026, potentially giving Vietnamese growers access to a market with stringent quality, food safety and phytosanitary requirements.

Negotiations to export pomelos to Japan are also progressing, according to the ministry. Japan has sent experts to Vietnam to oversee large-scale fruit-fly studies on pomelos, which will provide a basis for developing pest-control measures and finalising technical requirements for market access.

Earlier, Vietnam has secured progress in opening China's market to pomelos and limes. A protocol setting out phytosanitary requirements for fresh pomelos and limes exported from Vietnam to China was signed on April 15, 2026.

At the same time, Vietnamese pomelos have also been authorised for import into Australia, with the first shipment sent in April 2026, opening another market for the fruit as importing countries tighten requirements on quality, traceability and phytosanitary standards.

The continued expansion of export markets for passion fruit, pomelos and other fruits and vegetables is creating additional growth potential for the country's agricultural sector, experts say.

Alongside negotiations on technical requirements, authorities have identified the management of growing-area and packing-facility codes, pest control and traceability as key requirements for helping Vietnamese agricultural products meet import standards.

Under the development plan for key fruit crops for 2025-30, passion fruit has been identified as a priority crop for sustainable development.

The plan targets 12,000-15,000 hectares of passion fruit cultivation and annual output of 250,000-300,000 tonnes in key growing areas including Lam Dong, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Quang Tri, Nghe An và Son La.

The Central Highlands accounts for more than 80% of the country's passion fruit cultivation area and over 90% of its output. Export earnings have been increasing, while more than 40 passion fruit varieties have been officially recognised for production and export.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has about 106,000 hectares of pomelo orchards and is one of the world's major pomelo producers, with a number of large, concentrated production areas.

Pomelo and lime cultivation has also expanded in localities including Hanoi, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, Vinh Long, Dong Nai and Dong Thap./.

VNA
#Ministry of Agriculture and Environment #passion fruit #pomelos #agricultural products
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