Reference exchange rate up 16 VND on August 19

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,598 VND/USD on August 19, up 16 VND from the previous day.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,878 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,318 VND/USD.



In contrast, the opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases from the August 18 morning trading session.



At 8:35, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,990 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,370 VND/USD, both down 40 VND from the previous session./.

VNA