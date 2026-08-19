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Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)
Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) - Inspiring new journeys await as Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan).

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

In the Philippines, Vietjet will launch three new routes from November 10, 2026, connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Cebu, Hanoi with Cebu, and Ho Chi Minh City with Clark, each operating three round-trip flights per week. The Hanoi – Cebu and Ho Chi Minh City – Clark services will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. For the Ho Chi Minh City – Cebu route, flights from Ho Chi Minh City will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, while return flights from Cebu will operate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. The new services will provide passengers with greater travel flexibility while making tourism, trade and connectivity between Vietnam and the Philippines more convenient than ever.

Expanding its connectivity beyond the Philippines, Vietjet will also bring travellers closer to northern Thailand with a new direct Ho Chi Minh City – Chiang Mai route starting October 25, 2026. The service will operate four round-trip flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. In just over two hours, travellers can reach the charming and tranquil city of Chiang Mai, renowned for its distinctive temples, pleasant climate and rich local culture.

Continuing to expand its international network, Vietjet will launch a new Da Nang – Osaka (Kansai) route from December 20, 2026, with four round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, bringing travellers closer to one of Japan’s most vibrant and culturally distinctive destinations.

In addition, domestic flight routes connecting Da Lat with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Vinh, and Da Nang will resume operations on August 19, 2026, bringing the “City of a Thousand Flowers” closer and making travel more convenient for residents and tourists alike.

To celebrate the new routes and the return of a favorite destination, Vietjet is offering hundreds of thousands of Eco fares from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees) from August 18 to 20, 2026, together with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe fares when customers enter promo code HIVJ20 on www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app. The promotion applies to direct routes between Vietnam and the Philippines, Thailand, Japan and South Korea; the Phu Quoc – Hong Kong (China) and Phu Quoc – Taipei (Taiwan, China) routes; as well as domestic routes to Da Lat, across all Vietjet sales channels. The promotional travel period is from September 7, 2026 to March 31, 2027.

From the turquoise waters of Cebu and new adventures in Clark to the timeless charm of northern Thailand, the autumn and winter colors of Japan and South Korea, and romantic Da Lat in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, an array of exciting destinations awaits travelers during the year-end holiday season. Travelers flying Vietjet can enjoy a modern fleet, warm and attentive service, and a menu of Vietnamese and international favorites including Pho, Banh mi, and Vietnamese iced coffee, alongside special cultural and entertainment experiences at 10,000 metres.

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

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