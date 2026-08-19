Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

Can Tho (VNA) - VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19.



Nguyen Minh Tam, VASCO Deputy General Director, said the route uses ATR-72 aircraft, with a flight time of just over one hour. It is expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.



Speaking at the launch ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Can Tho municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Diep said the new route is important for improving transport connectivity and promoting economic and tourism links between the Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands.



According to her, Can Tho is the Mekong Delta’s regional hub, known for its distinctive river-based culture, while Da Lat is renowned for its cool climate, natural scenery, and highland tourism products.



Direct air connectivity will significantly shorten travel time, benefiting residents, businesses, and tourists while creating new opportunities for trade, investment, tourism development, and cultural exchanges between the two regions, she said.



Can Tho also plans to develop tourism products tailored to different visitor groups, step up destination promotion, and facilitate travel on the new route. In the longer term, the city hopes airlines, tourism companies, and service providers will consider expanding operations to the Mekong Delta city.



The new route is also part of VASCO’s efforts to expand its domestic network and strengthen trade and tourism connectivity between the Mekong Delta and the Central Highlands, he said.



The daily Can Tho-Da Lat-Can Tho service, together with the increase of the frequency on the Can Tho-Phu Quoc route from five to seven flights per week also from August 19, provides more air travel options for people in the Mekong Delta. It also creates a basis for tourism businesses in the two regions to develop new products, connect tours and routes, and expand their customer markets./.

VNA