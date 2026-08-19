Business

Vietnam International Financial Centre urged to prioritise products generating real transactions

Deputy PM Nguyen Van Thang emphasised that each product at the VIFC must have a clear legal basis, an implementing agency, an operating and supervisory mechanism, and implementation timeline, with priority given to products that can generate actual transactions.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang, who is also Chairman of the VIFC Executive Council, speaks at the council meeting in Hanoi on August 19. (Photo: VNA)
Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang, who is also Chairman of the VIFC Executive Council, speaks at the council meeting in Hanoi on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has asked the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) to prioritise financial products capable of generating actual transactions and attracting medium- and long-term capital for the economy.

Thang, who is also Chairman of the VIFC Executive Council, made the request while chairing a council meeting in Hanoi on August 19. The event was connected online with officials in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, which accommodate the VIFC.

The Deputy PM stressed that developing the VIFC is particularly important and urgent as Vietnam faces huge demand for resources to support economic growth, especially the double-digit expansion target.​

With credit growth remaining high, the capital market needs to play a stronger role in supplying resources to the economy, he said.​

The immediate goal is to ensure that the VIFC in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang operates smoothly, attracts members, develops products and soon generates specific transactions, with the top priority given to mobilising medium- and long-term capital for economic development.​

Thang stressed that despite numerous difficulties during the preparation process, the institutional and organisational foundations of the VIFC have basically been completed. The centre is now entering the initial stage of operation, involving a large volume of work and many new and complex tasks requiring coordination among ministries, agencies and the two cities.​

He asked the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and local authorities to strengthen coordination and promptly address delayed tasks and outstanding problems to ensure the VIFC operates efficiently and substantively.​

The official also highlighted Vietnam's recent upgrade in stock-market status. FTSE Russell is scheduled to announce the Vietnamese stocks to be included in global indexes on August 21, which is expected to attract major international investment funds to Vietnam.​

This will provide a good opportunity for Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang to approach investors and promote investment opportunities at the VIFC, he remarked.​

The Deputy PM asked the MoF to finalise its report on the proposed model for the VIFC executive body and submit it to the PM for consideration in August.​

The ministry was also tasked with urgently researching, designing and developing new financial products. Thang emphasised that each product must have a clear legal basis, an implementing agency, an operating and supervisory mechanism, and implementation timeline, with priority given to products that can generate actual transactions.​

The ministry was further asked to review obstacles in the legal framework governing international financial markets and propose amendments and supplements to Resolution No. 222 and relevant decrees.​

Meanwhile, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) was requested to review membership requirements for domestic and foreign financial institutions, particularly investment banks, and consider possible adjustments.​

Thang also called for the early establishment and launch of a specialised court and an international arbitration centre, with a target of September.​

The MoF and the SBV were also tasked with completing inspection and supervision arrangements by September, using existing supervisory bodies, while ensuring clear division of responsibilities and compliance with the apparatus streamlining policy.​

The two executive bodies in Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang were instructed to review and classify members, focusing on attracting core financial institutions linked to priority products and services, while strengthening risk controls during member licensing and operations./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #VIFC #financial products #Vietnam International Financial Centre #VIFC Executive Council #Ministry of Finance #State Bank of Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Institutional and legal breakthroughs

Resolution in action

Related News

At the VIFC-HCMC (Photo: VNA)

700 bln USD for net zero: Vietnam bets on VIFC

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyen Huu Huan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Board of VIFC-HCMC, said the VIFC will focus on building market infrastructure needed to bridge the gap between big investment pledges and bankable projects.

See more

An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Vietjet resumes five routes to Da Lat

A Vietjet representative said the resumption of multiple routes will provide more convenient travel options for residents and tourists while restoring Lam Dong's direct air connectivity with economic and tourism centres across the country.

Delegates at the launch of the air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

Daily Can Tho-Da Lat flight service launched

VASCO, a member of Vietnam Airlines Group, officially launched an air route linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Da Lat in the central province of Lam Dong on August 19, expected to provide more travel options for people in the Mekong Delta while expanding tourism and trade links between the southern region and the Central Highlands.

Can Gio protective forest spans four communes — Can Gio, Binh Khanh, An Thoi Dong and Thanh An of Ho Chi Minh City - creating potential for the development of the carbon credit market. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City businesses eye opportunities from carbon market

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Le Cong Thanh said Vietnam is shifting from policy development and refinement to the implementation and operation of the carbon market. The domestic carbon exchange began pilot operations on June 29, 2026, providing a platform for trading greenhouse gas emission allowances and carbon credits.

Visitors learn about a robot model designed to care for the elderly at Qualcomm’s booth. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City hosts International Innovation Forum and Exhibition 2026

InnoEx 2026 focuses on major shifts reshaping the global economy, including artificial intelligence (AI), data, automation, green transition, international trade and new business models. It also provides a platform connecting businesses, startups, investors and solution providers, facilitating partnerships, investment and access to knowledge and technologies.

Vietjet launches a series of new routes connecting Vietnam with Cebu and Clark (Philippines), Chiang Mai (Thailand), and Osaka (Japan). (Photo: Vietjet)

Vietjet expands flight network in Philippines, Thailand

To celebrate these new services, from August 18 to 20, 2026, passengers can enjoy the opportunity to book Eco tickets from 0 VND (excluding taxes and fees), along with 20% off SkyBoss and Deluxe tickets using promo code HIVJ20, opening the door to exciting destinations across Asia.

Vietnamese manufacturers’ production capacity, product quality and reliability are helping strengthen their position in US retail supply chains (Illustrative image, Source: VNA)

US retailers widen sourcing drive in Vietnam

Despite tariff changes and major shifts in global supply chains, US buyers continue to value Vietnamese suppliers. In the first seven months of this year, the US remained Vietnam’s largest export market, with export turnover reaching 104.7 billion USD, up 23% year-on-year.

Vinachem affirms its position as a leading chemical enterprise at the Autumn Fair 2025 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese enterprises renew growth model to move up global value chains

The resolution identifies enterprises as the centre of the renewal process, urging them to shift from cost-based competition to productivity, technology, quality and market responsiveness; from operating independently to joining industrial ecosystems; and from participating in value chains to mastering and eventually leading them.

Key export sectors such as textiles – garments, footwear and furniture, along with many signature products of Da Nang, have strong potential to expand their markets through online export channels. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang seeks to boost online exports

To help businesses go global, Da Nang is shifting from supporting individual online activities to developing an integrated ecosystem covering products, branding, platforms, payments, logistics, legal issues and market information. This is also part of the city’s e-commerce development orientation for 2026-2030, which identifies e-commerce as an important component of the digital economy.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang receives Rolf Mutzenich, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, in Hanoi on August 18. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam welcomes German firms’ expansion

Vietnam welcomes and stands ready to create favourable conditions for German businesses to expand their investment and operations in the country, particularly in infrastructure, smart seaports, renewable energy, high-speed railways, science and technology, and high-quality human resource training.