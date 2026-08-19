Vietnam, Mexico seek to step up theoretical exchanges, personnel training cooperation

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics Assoc. Prof. Dr. Doan Minh Huan hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 19 for Senator Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party (PT).

Huan said the theory about Vietnam’s reform policy has become a third component of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s ideological foundation, alongside Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought.

He praised the PT for sticking to its ideals and goals while flexibly adapting to the Latin American context, and thanked it for spreading Ho Chi Minh Thought and building statues of the late Vietnamese leader across Mexico.

The host proposed a formal mechanism for theoretical exchanges and joint personnel training, including sharing Party-building experience for young personnel. The academy will coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit the proposals to the Party's competent agencies for approval.

Gutiérrez, in reply, expressed his interest in Vietnam’s personnel training model, calling it a way to ensure the continuity of revolutionary thought and the theories underpinning the Doi Moi (renewal) policy.

He said Vietnam’s post-1986 reforms have made it a successful socialist model, with a socialist-oriented market economy delivering prosperity, freedom, and progress to its people while sustaining high growth.

To deepen ties between the two Parties, he suggested holding alternating theory workshops in Vietnam and Mexico and said he is ready to receive Vietnamese lecturers for academic exchanges.

The PT chief also said he wants works by President Ho Chi Minh and Vietnamese Party and State leaders to be republished for use as references at a conference of left-wing parties in Mexico in October, to help international audiences better understand Vietnam’s Doi Moi cause.

Both sides expressed their confidence that the visit would consolidate the CPV-PT relationship and drive more substantive, effective, and deeper cooperation between Vietnam and Mexico./.