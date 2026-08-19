People-to-people diplomacy a key pillar of Vietnam-Singapore comprehensive strategic partnership

​Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) - People-to-people diplomacy has been defined as one of the six core pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership recently elevated between Singapore and Vietnam, as people-to-people connectivity forms the foundation for building mutual trust and promoting shared progress, said Singapore’s Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Pang Te Cheng.

​​He made the remarks at a gathering marking Singapore’s 61st National Day (August 9, 1965-2026), organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 19.

​​According to the Singaporean diplomat, bilateral ties between Singapore and Vietnam have reached an unprecedented and historic level. In March 2025, the two countries officially upgraded their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reflecting deep political trust, a high degree of convergence in strategic interests, and a shared vision of a peaceful, stable and prosperous region.

The Singapore Consulate General has closely coordinated with Ho Chi Minh City administration and agencies on various initiatives, including cultural exchanges, educational programmes, economic connectivity, youth development and community engagement, helping bring the peoples of the two countries closer together.

He said there remains considerable potential for the two peoples to connect, cooperate and create together. Through initiatives in green energy, digital innovation and artificial intelligence (AI), as well as artistic and educational exchanges, the close bonds between Singaporeans and people in Ho Chi Minh City will continue to deepen and grow.

Thanking the HUFO for hosting the warm and meaningful gathering, Pang said the annual celebration has become a deeply cherished tradition, providing vivid evidence of the close ties, strategic trust and sustainable partnership between Singapore and Vietnam, including between Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City.

Delegates attending the gathering pose for a group photo (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the event, Lam Dung Tien, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association (VSFA), said that amid a rapidly changing world, peace, friendship, mutual understanding and trust among peoples are an important foundation for countries to overcome challenges together and move towards the future.

People-to-people diplomacy, therefore, is becoming increasingly significant, contributing to the building of emotional bonds, mutual understanding and trust between people, while creating sustainable and lasting values for relations between the two nations, he said.

Against the backdrop of sound bilateral relations, Ho Chi Minh City remains an important hub for Vietnam-Singapore ties, home to a large community of Singaporean businesses, entrepreneurs, experts and students. In this process, people-to-people diplomacy serves as a natural and heartfelt bridge between the two peoples.

In recent years, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of VSFA has carried out practical activities in trade and investment promotion, educational connectivity, cultural exchanges, and exchanges among young people, entrepreneurs, intellectuals and social organisations.

The association hopes to establish a “Vietnam-Singapore Cultural and Friendship Space” where Singaporeans living and working in the city can meet and interact with Vietnamese people, while entrepreneurs, students, intellectuals and artists from both countries can connect and exchange.

The space is also expected to host activities introducing the two countries’ culture, education, trade and tourism, as well as community programmes, contributing to deeper and more people-centred Vietnam-Singapore friendship./.

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