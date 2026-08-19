☕ Afternoon briefing on August 19

Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



- The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, focusing on policy orientations for amendments to key laws on land, housing and real estate business, alongside state budget and national target programmes.



During the working day, the legislature heard presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one. Read full story



- Eighty-one years after the Autumn of 1945, Vietnam has travelled a long way, emerging with ever greater stature and strength. Pride in the journey made deepens the Vietnamese people’s sense of responsibility before new opportunities. If the August Revolution ushered in an era of independence, the spirit of that historic autumn now inspires the nation to unlock all resources, harness the people's strength, and realise its development aspirations and centennial goals.



In the autumn of 1945, as the country was engulfed in hunger, oppression and war, the Party and President Ho Chi Minh seized the right moment and mobilised the strength of the entire nation to launch the August General Uprising. On September 2, 1945, the Democratic Republic of Vietnam was established, marking a historic turning point that ushered in a new era - the era of national independence associated with socialism. The Vietnamese people rose from the status of slaves to become masters of their own country, determining their own destiny and future. Read full story



- The 16th National Assembly continued the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing reports on the policy orientations for amending the 2024 Land Law.



Authorised by the Prime Minister, Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presented the Government’s proposals on the amendments. Read full story



- Lawmakers on August 19 supported the consolidation of the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024, particularly following the merger of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning and Investment.



The deputies shared such consensus during a group discussion on the orientation for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated) held as part of the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s first extraordinary session. The consolidation is seen as a major step towards reducing administrative procedures and supporting socio-economic development. Read full story



- People-to-people diplomacy has been defined as one of the six core pillars of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership recently elevated between Singapore and Vietnam, as people-to-people connectivity forms the foundation for building mutual trust and promoting shared progress, said Singapore’s Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Pang Te Cheng.



He made the remarks at a gathering marking Singapore’s 61st National Day (August 9, 1965-2026), organised by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on August 19. Read full story



- Thanks to sweeping changes in strategic thinking and major breakthroughs, efforts to safeguard national sovereignty in cyberspace and ensure cybersecurity and data security have made significant progress, creating a solid foundation for the development of digital government, digital society and digital economy.



Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05), said that as digital transformation advances comprehensively and extensively, the concept of national security is undergoing fundamental changes in both scope and substance. Read full story



- August and September offer a particularly evocative time to explore Vietnam, as the red-and-gold colors of National Day on September 2 fill the streets. From Ho Chi Minh City, travellers can extend their journey through the Cu Chi Tunnels to Tay Ninh and Ba Den Mountain, where history, culture and nature converge.

Streets adorned with national flags to celebrate Vietnam's National Day on September 2.

In the days surrounding National Day, the red flag with its five-pointed golden star appears across city streets, outside homes and on public buildings. For Vietnamese people, it is one of the most significant occasions of the year. For international visitors, it also offers a rare opportunity to observe, more vividly than usual, the connection between history, national pride and everyday life in contemporary Vietnam. Read full story



- Target, Walmart and other major US retailers are set to come to Vietnam with extensive product-sourcing lists, opening new opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to secure export orders and join global supply chains.



Target, one of the US’s leading retailers, has confirmed its participation in the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026 (VIS 2026), an annual event connecting suppliers with global buyers. It is seeking Vietnamese suppliers of household goods, home textiles, children’s products, personal care and beauty items./. Read full story