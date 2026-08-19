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Work starts on 68-million-USD industrial park project in Gia Lai

The Tay Giang Industrial Park, developed by the Binh Hung Industrial Infrastructure Investment JSC, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029. It is expected to begin attracting secondary investors from January 2027.

A view of the groundbreaking ceremony for Tay Giang Industrial Park in Gia Lai province on August 19 (Photo: VNA)
A view of the groundbreaking ceremony for Tay Giang Industrial Park in Gia Lai province on August 19 (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai (VNA) – Work started on a 300-ha industrial park, with total investment of nearly 1.8 trillion VND (68 million USD), in Binh Khe commune, Gia Lai province, on August 19, marking a step toward expanding the province’s industrial land fund and attracting new investment.

The Tay Giang Industrial Park, developed by the Binh Hung Industrial Infrastructure Investment JSC, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029. It is expected to begin attracting secondary investors from January 2027.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Lam Hai Giang said the project is important to Gia Lai’s socio-economic development plans as it will provide industrial land with modern and synchronised infrastructure, creating a foundation for attracting new investment, expanding production, increasing industrial and export value, and generating additional budget revenue.

Gia Lai’s GRDP grew 8.21% in the first half of 2026, while the industry and construction sector expanded 11.68%, with industrial production alone rising 11.74%. The locality attracted 165 projects with total registered capital of nearly 164.75 trillion VND.

To achieve its double-digit growth target, the province needs to urgently develop new production capacity, particularly in processing and manufacturing, industrial park infrastructure and logistics, Giang said.

He urged the investor to finalise detailed plans and schedules, prioritising essential infrastructure and areas capable of receiving secondary investors from January 2027. The industrial park must feature modern and synchronised infrastructure while ensuring safety, fire prevention and fighting, and environmental protection, he said.

The province will step up investment promotion, prioritising businesses with strong financial capacity, advanced technologies, high added value and environmentally friendly production, he noted.

According to the investor, Tay Giang Industrial Park will be developed as a green and modern industrial complex to accommodate manufacturing, processing and supporting industries.

Giang stressed that the project’s effectiveness should not be measured solely by construction progress, but also by the amount of industrial land made available for lease, the number of secondary projects becoming operational, production and export value, budget contributions and jobs created for local residents./.

VNA
#Kinh tế tư nhân #NQ 68 #Gia Lai #industrial park project Gia Lai
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