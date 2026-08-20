☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam has demanded a shift from passive preservation to active shaping of national memory, with each generation responsible not only for inheriting the past but also creating and safeguarding values that may become heritage for centuries.



At a working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MoCST) in Hanoi on August 19, General Secretary and President Lam called for a serious reassessment of the capacity and structure of the preservation and museum system, swift action on shortcomings and long-delayed projects, and a gradual enrichment of national collections. Read full story



– Vietnam always treasures Mexico’s role and position in Latin America, and considers the Mexican Labour Party (PT) a traditional and trusted partner of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), said General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and President To Lam.



General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) receives Senator, General Secretary of the Mexican Labour Party Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez in Hanoi on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

At a reception in Hanoi on August 19 for Senator, General Secretary of the PT Alberto Anaya Gutiérrez, who is on a working visit to Vietnam from August 16-21, the host leader praised Gutiérrez and the PT for their role in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two Parties, and left-wing and progressive movements in Mexico and Latin America as well. Amid changes in the global and regional landscapes, greater solidarity, experience sharing and coordination among left-wing and progressive forces carry significance. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has called for amendments to Vietnam's laws on land, housing and real estate business to create a more coordinated and transparent policy framework, reduce input costs and lay a foundation for a new stage of development.



Speaking at a group discussion on policy orientations for revising the Land Law, Housing Law and Law on Real Estate Business in Hanoi on August 19, part of the 16th National Assembly's first extraordinary session, the PM said the revisions should not only address current problems but also introduce breakthrough policies to support development. Read full story



– Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc received US Ambassador to Vietnam Jennifer Wicks, who came to pay a courtesy call on August 19 at the start of her tenure in Vietnam.



Tuc congratulated Wicks on her new assignment and spoke highly of her active engagement in various activities during the first weeks of her term, describing them as a sign of the importance the US attaches to its relations with Vietnam and its determination to promote bilateral cooperation. Read full story



– Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Van Thang has asked the Vietnam International Financial Centre (VIFC) to prioritise financial products capable of generating actual transactions and attracting medium- and long-term capital for the economy.



Thang, who is also Chairman of the VIFC Executive Council, made the request while chairing a council meeting in Hanoi on August 19. The event was connected online with officials in Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City, which accommodate the VIFC. Read full story



– The Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition (Vietfish) 2026 officially opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 19, themed “Innovation and Sustainability,” bringing together 568 booths from Vietnam and 18 other countries and territories.



Businesses showcase their products at Vietfish 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Organised by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the three-day exhibition covers more than 14,000 sqm at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC), marking a significant expansion. Read full story



– Nguyen Xuan Son scored twice as Vietnam defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinal at My Dinh National Stadium on August 19 night, securing a 4-0 aggregate victory and a place in the final against Thailand.



The result marks Vietnam’s third consecutive appearance in the ASEAN Cup final. Read full story./.