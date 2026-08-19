Vietnam advance to ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in second leg of semifinals

Hanoi (VNA) - Nguyen Xuan Son scored twice as Vietnam defeated Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 semifinal at My Dinh National Stadium on August 19 night, securing a 4-0 aggregate victory and a place in the final against Thailand.



Vietnam took control from the opening minutes, pushing forward and dictating the tempo. Holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg, Kim Sang-sik’s side did not need to rush but maintained considerable pressure on the visitors’ goal, while Malaysia opted for a deep defensive setup and looked to counterattack.



Vietnam created several dangerous opportunities during the opening 20 minutes. Dinh Bac and Tan Tai tested Malaysia goalkeeper Azri with long-range efforts, before Van Hau unleashed a powerful close-range header from a corner. Azri produced an excellent save on the goal line to keep Malaysia in the game.



Malaysia struggled to build attacks as Vietnam maintained possession and controlled the midfield. The visitors’ counterattacks posed little threat, while Vietnam lacked the decisive finish needed to turn their chances into goals. Their best opportunity of the first half fell to Hoang Hen, who fired wide when through one-on-one with Azri.



Vietnam continued to dominate after the interval as they searched for an opener. Malaysia pushed higher up the pitch in an attempt to overturn the deficit, leaving spaces behind their defense. Kim Sang-sik responded by introducing Xuan Son and Tai Loc in the 58th minute, a move that quickly paid dividends.



Xuan Son broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute. Following a scramble inside the Malaysian penalty area, the No. 12 striker reacted quickest to fire home from close range and put Vietnam 1-0 ahead.



The goal gave the hosts greater confidence and forced Malaysia to take more risks. Although the visitors tried to increase the pressure, they were unable to seriously trouble Vietnam’s defense. Vietnam remained compact and looked dangerous on the counter, with Xuan Son continuing to pose a major threat through his strength and close control.



Xuan Son scores the second goal to seal Vietnam’s 2-0 victory. (Photo: VNA)

Xuan Son came close to adding another goal in the 76th minute when he turned and fired from just outside the penalty area, but Azri made a timely save.





Xuan Son delivers an outstanding performance, scoring two goals in the 63rd and 89th minutes. (Photo: VNA)

The Malaysian goalkeeper, however, was finally beaten again in the 89th minute. Xuan Son powered down the left flank, cut into the penalty area and unleashed a clinical shot into the near corner to make it 2-0 and effectively end Malaysia’s hopes of a comeback.



Vietnam sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory to book their place in the ASEAN Cup 2026 final.



The result marks Vietnam’s third consecutive appearance in the ASEAN Cup final. They will face regional rivals Thailand, who defeated Singapore in the other semifinal to reach the tournament’s title decider./.