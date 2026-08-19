Culture - Sports

Can Tho steps up digitalisation of cultural heritage

A digital portal on cultural heritage data of Can Tho will be built, supporting the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)
National treasures on display at the Can Tho Museum feature QR codes that visitors can scan to access more information. (Photo: VNA)

Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is set to develop a digital portal on cultural heritage data, aiming to make greater use of technology in preserving and promoting heritage values while gradually building a cultural environment in the digital space.

Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Bay said the portal will support the city’s digital transformation targets in heritage management under Politburo Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW on developing Vietnamese culture.

The city aims to complete the digitalisation of all cultural heritage elements holding the national and special national statuses in 2026. The initiative is expected to step up technology application to heritage preservation and promotion, support the development of digital culture and cultural industries, and strengthen state management and public services in the cultural sector.

The portal, scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026, will be shared across the city’s cultural sector. It will create a database covering 52 nationally recognised heritage items, including one special national relic site, 31 national relic sites, 16 national intangible cultural heritage elements and four national treasures.

The system will also provide professional management tools, develop a digital map of heritage sites and connect with the Can Tho Smart application. Selected items, including the national treasures, will be digitally recreated in 3D on a pilot basis, laying the groundwork for wider digitalisation of heritage in the future, according to the official.

Following the recent administrative merger, Can Tho now boasts a rich network of historical and cultural heritage. These heritage elements preserve important memories of the exploration and development of the southern region and the country’s revolutionary struggles, while reflecting the long-standing cultural values, solidarity and coexistence among local communities./.

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#Văn hóa soi đường #NQ 80 #Hệ giá trị Việt_ 1 #Can Tho #digital transformation #cultural heritage #Resolution No. 80-NQ/TW #Vietnamese culture Can Tho
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