Carnival 2026 brings vibrant street spectacle to Nghe An

Nghe An (VNA) –Thousands of residents and visitors gathered along Truong Thi street on August 18 for Carnival Nghe An 2026, immersing themselves in a vibrant celebration of music, dance, lights and colourful street performances under the theme “Endless Sunshine.”

The carnival was organised by the Nghe An provincial People’s Committee in collaboration with Sun Group as part of activities marking the 81st anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day.

The event featured 85 artists, performers and circus artists, with four parade groups and three elaborately designed floats travelling from the Lenin Monument to Muong Thanh Phuong Dong Hotel.

The parade transformed the city streets into a lively open-air stage, featuring a dynamic mix of Samba, Malambo, Latin dances, lotus and sunflower dances, circus performances, LED juggling, stilt walking and fire dancing. The combination of music, lighting, costumes and large-scale street performances created a spectacular atmosphere for audiences of all ages.

Inspired by the concept of “Endless Sunshine,” the carnival was designed as a journey connecting nature, culture, people and Nghe An’s aspirations for development. Traditional cultural elements were reimagined through contemporary performance forms, highlighting the province’s rich heritage while portraying its dynamic and modern character.

An energetic performance at the Carnival in Nghe An. Photo: VNA

More than an entertainment event, Carnival Nghe An 2026 is expected to become a new cultural and tourism attraction, contributing to the diversification of local tourism products and strengthening Nghe An’s appeal as a destination where cultural heritage, contemporary creativity and tourism converge.

The celebrations will continue on August 19 at Ho Chi Minh Square with a grand music show and fireworks display featuring 1,500 high-altitude fireworks and more than 1,000 low-altitude fireworks./.

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