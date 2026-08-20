Deputy defence minister meets with Chinese public security official

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Hien hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 19 for Chinese Assistant Minister of Public Security Lyu Wuqin, noting the latter's visit coincided with the 81st anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security of Vietnam.

Hien believed that the visit would be a success, helping to foster trust and mutual understanding between the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and its Vietnamese counterpart, Ministry of National Defence and relevant units.

Vietnam always considers the development of friendly and cooperative ties with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, he said.

The Vietnamese official wished that the two sides would further uphold their traditional solidarity and friendship, elevating bilateral ties to a new and comprehensive level across various fields. This would help realise the common perceptions reached by top leaders of the two Parties and countries, including during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam’s state visit to China in April 2026.

Hien spoke highly of coordination between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and China’s Ministry of Public Security, particularly joint work between the Vietnam Border Guard and China’s National Immigration Administration on border management and protection, entry-exit control, crime prevention, and security and order in border and border-gate areas.

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Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Hien (R) and Chinese Assistant Minister of Public Security Lyu Wuqin. (Photo: qnnd.vn)

The Ministry of National Defence is ready to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security to continue the “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism at the ministerial level among the foreign affairs, defence and public security sectors. The mechanism aims to drive mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen strategic coordination between the two countries, he said.

For his part, Lyu praised the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam and China overall and between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and China’s Ministry of Public Security in particular. He highlighted the success of the “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism at the ministerial level, calling it a milestone in deepening the bilateral relations.

The Chinese official expected that the two sides to continue working closely together to advance agreed cooperation areas between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and China’s Ministry of Public Security, particularly border management and the fight against smuggling and illegal entry, contributing to more effective and substantive bilateral ties./.

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