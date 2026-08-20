Politics

Vietnamese community in Bangkok celebrates National Day, diplomatic ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung thanked the Vietnamese community in Thailand for its contributions as an important bridge in Vietnam-Thailand relations, which, he said, are at their best stage in history.

Artists from the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music perform at the event (Photo: VNA)
Artists from the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music perform at the event (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese Association in Bangkok and surrounding areas held a get-together on August 19 to celebrate the 81st anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) and the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung thanked the Vietnamese community in Thailand for its contributions as an important bridge in Vietnam-Thailand relations, which, he said, are at their best stage in history.

He called on the community to continue working with the governments, businesses and people of both countries to enhance mutual trust, understanding and mutually beneficial cooperation, thus contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.

vnanet-kieu-bao1.jpg
Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung hails the Vietnamese community’s role as an important bridge in Vietnam-Thailand relations. (Photo: VNA)

Highlighting the consistent policy of the Party and State that Vietnamese people living abroad are an inseparable part of the Vietnamese nation, the ambassador said the Politburo's recently-issued Resolution No. 23 on overseas Vietnamese affairs reaffirmed this policy and set out new orientations to create favourable conditions for overseas Vietnamese to make greater contributions to national development.

The resolution also aims to encourage expatriates to preserve national cultural traditions, integrate and thrive in their host countries, and promote friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and other nations, he noted.

Congratulating the Vietnamese Association in Bangkok and surrounding areas on the consolidation of its executive board, Ho Van Lam, President of the Association of Vietnamese in Thailand and President of the Thailand-Vietnam Business Association, said he hoped the association would continue to strengthen solidarity, develop the community, and enhance connectivity and coordination with Vietnamese associations across Thailand, thereby building a stronger Vietnamese community with an increasingly solid position in Thai society.

Sanan Angubokul, President of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association, who has been closely connected with the Vietnamese community for many years, said the association has maintained close coordination with public and private agencies in Thailand. It has also worked to support younger generations, particularly young Thai people of Vietnamese origin, in strengthening connections, cooperation and community activities.

The get-together took place in a joyful and festive atmosphere, with Vietnamese expatriates joining artists and a traditional orchestra from the Ho Chi Minh City Conservatory of Music in performing songs celebrating the homeland, the country and President Ho Chi Minh./.

VNA
#CPTPP #NQ 59 #HNNG 33_2 #Vietnam-Thailand diplomatic relations #Thailand #National Day #Vietnamese Association in Bangkok #Vietnam's National Day Thailand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in action

Related News

See more

Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Nguyen Thanh Le (L) and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at their meeting on August 19. (Photo published by VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen strategic partnership with Kazakhstan

Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Le affirmed that he will work closely with Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ministries, agencies and localities to effectively implement high-level agreements, strengthen political trust and promote cooperation in trade, investment, transport and logistics, tourism, culture, education and people-to-people exchanges.

National Assembly Vice President Nguyen Khac Dinh precides over the discussion (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to bills aim to close loopholes in criminal laws

The amendments to the Penal Code focus on four major areas - revising and supplementing provisions on offences and penalties; revising provisions on grounds for exclusion, postponement and exemption from criminal liability and the statute of limitations for criminal prosecution; and ensuring consistency, feasibility and sound legislative drafting.

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

☀️ Morning digest on August 20

Party General Secretary and President To Lam's working session with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Vietnam International Fisheries Exhibition 2026, and Vietnam advancing to the ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of semifinals are among news highlights on August 19 evening.

Minister of Agriculture and Environment Trinh Viet Hung presents the Government’s proposals on the amendments to the 2024 Land Law. (Photo: VNA)

Amendments to Land Law aim to achieve three key goals

The Government has identified three major objectives: promptly institutionalising Party policies on land, private-sector development and national digital transformation; addressing urgent practical obstacles to unlock resources and support the goal of double-digit economic growth; and building a modern, streamlined and effective land management system through stronger decentralisation and administrative reform.

Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)

NA considers consolidated law to streamline public finance management

Consolidating the Law on State Budget 2025 and the Law on Public Investment 2024 (amended and supplemented in 2025) is necessary to establish a consistent public finance management mechanism; minimise procedures, time and compliance costs; and improve the mobilisation, management and use of State budget resources to support growth.

President Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

📝OP-ED: A century of aspirations, a rising Vietnam

Today, Vietnam's mission is to open the doors wider to development, move the country forward and join the ranks of major powers through its own strength. This is also the most practical way to carry forward the spirit of the historic autumn of 1945.

The 16th National Assembly begins the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19. (Photo: VNA)

NA begins second phase of first extraordinary session, focusing on land, housing policies

The 16th National Assembly began the second phase of its first extraordinary session on August 19, hearing presentations on policy orientations for drafting the Law on State Budget (consolidated); amending the 2024 Land Law, the 2023 Housing Law, and the Law on Real Estate Business; and the integration of four national target programmes into a single one.

Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) meets with Roman Roun, Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) in Hanoi on August 18. (Source: Baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Czech Republic step up effective implementation of Strategic Partnership

The two sides expressed their delight at the positive and substantive development of traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the Czech Republic, and welcomed the elevation of bilateral ties to a Strategic Partnership in January 2025, which has created a new framework and impetus for deeper, more effective and sustainable cooperation.

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) receives visiting Chairman of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) Roman Roun in Hanoi on August 18 (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Czech Republic seek to deepen multifaceted cooperation

Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung affirmed that the Party, State and people of Vietnam have always cherished the valuable support extended by the Communist Party and people of former Czechoslovakia, as well as by the KSCM and Czech people today.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-India cooperation grows more practical, future-oriented

Vietnam-India relations, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and Indian leaders and nurtured by generations of the two countries, have developed into a special and enduring friendship. Bilateral cooperation has delivered significant and practical benefits, with two-way trade doubling over the past decade, while defence and security cooperation has become increasingly substantive and effective, reflecting high levels of strategic trust.