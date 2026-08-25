Key Party leader meets Singaporean PAP Chairman

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Farm produce clearance capacity enhanced at border gates
These days, agricultural trade activities, particularly durians, have been brisk at border gates in the northern province of Lang Son. To ensure smooth customs clearance, local authorities are supporting businesses while maintaining strict controls over product quality, origin and quarantine requirements.
Key leader visits meet-the-people session branch of Singapore’s People’s Action Party
A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Tran Cam Tu, Politburo member and Standing Member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat, visited a meet-the-people session (MPS) branch of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore on the evening of August 24.
Key Vietnamese leader meets Singaporean parliamentary speaker
Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng on August 24 during his official visit to Singapore.
Top leader of Vietnam welcomes NA President of Côte d’Ivoire
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam on August 24 received President of the National Assembly of Côte d’Ivoire Patrick Achi, who is on an official visit to Vietnam from August 23 to 26.
16th NA wraps up first extraordinary session
The 16th National Assembly (NA) wrapped up its first extraordinary session in Hanoi on August 24 after 17 days of intensive, urgent and responsible work.
Top leader calls for talent development and utilisation as national strategy
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President To Lam on August 24 chaired a working session with the Government’s Party Committee and relevant agencies on the national strategy for attracting, utilising and developing talent in key sectors and fields that contribute to rapid and sustainable national development in the new era.
Key leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Singapore
Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation on August 24 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the statue and memorial plaque dedicated to him within the campus of the Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore.
Key leader begins official visit to Singapore
Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and a high-ranking CPV delegation arrived at Changi Airport at August 24 noon (local time), beginning a two-day official visit to Singapore at the invitation of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore.
Vietnamese, Singaporean enterprises boost science-technology partnerships
Vietnam and Singapore are deepening cooperation among small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in science and technology, innovation and digital transformation. Strong government support and proactive engagement from the two business communities are creating new momentum for the bilateral digital economy and helping enterprises from both countries compete more confidently in global markets.
Vietnam, Côte d’Ivoire strengthen parliamentary ties
National Assembly President Tran Thanh Man held talks with his Côte d’Ivoire counterpart Patrick Achi in Hanoi on August 23, following an official welcome ceremony at the National Assembly building.
Bach Long Vy Special Zone braces for Storm Narra
Bach Long Vy Special Zone in Hai Phong is directly affected by Storm Narra, with winds at levels 7-8, gusting to levels 9-10, and waves nearly 3 meters high. Local authorities have stepped up measures to protect residents and secure vessels.
Vietnam paves new way for high-quality FDI
The Political Bureau issued Resolution No. 10 on June 8 on developing the foreign-invested economic sector in the new period. The resolution is expected to bring a major shift in Vietnam’s FDI attraction strategy, moving from prioritising investment volume to focusing on quality, with technology, innovation and linkages with domestic enterprises at the centre.
Young hands carrying Muong heritage forward
Born and raised in Hoa Binh ward, Phu Tho province, Bui Thi Linh has seen Muong cultural traditions gradually fade from everyday life. Driven by these concerns, she embarked on her own journey to preserve and promote her ethnic heritage.
Lai Chau turns potential into opportunity
Lai Chau province combines strategic location, rich natural resources, diverse cultural heritage and strong development ambitions. With improved planning, infrastructure and a more investor-friendly environment, the northern mountainous province is opening new opportunities for sustainable growth.
Keeping the salt fields of Chau Ha alive
Under the scorching sun, salt farmers at Chau Ha salt field in Mai Phu commune, Ha Tinh province, work from early morning until late afternoon to produce pure white salt. But behind this generations-old trade are concerns over unstable incomes, weak demand and the risk of the craft fading as younger people seek other livelihoods.
Resolution helps drive foreign direct investment into green economy
Foreign direct investment (FDI) is entering a new phase as green production, high technology and sustainable development increasingly shape global investment trends, creating opportunities for Vietnam to attract higher-quality projects and new growth drivers.
Storm brings heavy rains to northern Vietnam
Storm Narra, the fourth to hit the East Sea this year, brought strong winds and heavy rains to northern Vietnam on early August 22, with some areas forecast to receive more than 500mm of rain as the storm moves slowly over the northern waters of the East Sea.
Dien Bien taps natural assets to develop green tourism
Not only known for its historical significance, Dien Bien also boasts unspoilt natural landscapes and a cool climate, creating favourable conditions for ecotourism. A range of green tourism models are taking shape, diversifying tourism products and enhancing the destination’s appeal.
Overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia, Malaysia celebrate Vietnam’s National Day
Overseas Vietnamese in Cambodia and Malaysia on August 20 celebrated the 81st anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day (September 2).
Vietnamese, Chinese youth join hands to shape the future
As part of the “Red Study Journey” programme for Vietnamese youth in China, a youth exchange was recently held in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.