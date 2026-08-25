Sci-Tech

Long-term vision required for quantum technology development: experts

The country needs a long-term approach, sustained investment and a willingness to accept risks, potentially requiring at least 10–20 years of persistent efforts, an expert has said.

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than a year after the Politburo adopted Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, quantum technology has been placed at the centre as reflected in the list of key technologies and products, proving its role as a strategic issue for national development.

Quantum technology is emerging as a revolutionary area capable of reshaping the knowledge-based economy and key industries. It has been prioritised in major national strategies on science, technology and innovation issued by the Party and State, while scientists, research institutes and universities are gradually deepening their engagement in the field.

Vietnam National University, Hanoi has shifted from fragmented research towards interdisciplinary programmes and mission-oriented projects. It has established strategic technology research institutes focusing on semiconductors, quantum technology and AI, along with centres of excellence and 16 key research programmes in strategic technology fields.

Assoc. Prof. Bui The Duy, Director of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said the university is researching hybrid superconducting-semiconductor qubits based on 2DEG materials to build core quantum technology capabilities in Vietnam. It is also conducting research into quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography in preparation for future applications.

However, quantum technology is a new, complex and rapidly evolving field that spans multiple disciplines. Vietnam, therefore, needs deeper and more systematic research to help strengthen its strategic autonomy. Priorities include identifying information security and digital infrastructure risks early, preparing for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, advancing basic science and enabling technologies, training specialised interdisciplinary talent, and upgrading research infrastructure.

Vietnam also needs a national quantum technology strategy, a review and refinement of relevant regulations and standards, special mechanisms to support quantum technology R&D, investment in key laboratories and high-quality human resources, development of an innovation ecosystem, and stronger international cooperation. In the new development phase, greater emphasis should be placed on applied quantum technologies and the development of breakthrough technologies based on quantum principles.

Drawing on the experience of the US, China and the European Union, which have invested billions of USD in quantum ecosystems, Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Dinh Tho of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Agriculture and Environment said Vietnam should link quantum technology with national security, data infrastructure protection, the semiconductor industry, AI and space technology. This requires an integrated ecosystem, from institution-building and targeted investment to developing top-tier talent and selectively expanding international partnerships.

He proposed establishing a national quantum centre as the supreme coordinating body to oversee investment and connect the State, research institutes, universities and private businesses. State agencies should move away from an administrative control mindset towards a flexible legal framework that encourages private companies and startups to engage in quantum R&D. Regulatory sandboxes could also help accelerate the transition of quantum sensing and encryption technologies from laboratories to practical applications.

Dr. Nguyen Hoang Duong, deputy head of the Department of Science and Technology at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, stressed that quantum technology development requires comprehensive coordination and long-term development priorities. Human resources development should focus on specialised interdisciplinary training, attracting international experts and overseas Vietnamese talent. Meanwhile, research infrastructure and key laboratories should be strengthened and international cooperation expanded to facilitate early participation in global value chains.

The shift by research institutes and universities from basic research towards practical applications is a necessary step in defining Vietnam’s strategic path for quantum technology. However, there can be no shortcut. The country needs a long-term approach, sustained investment and a willingness to accept risks, potentially requiring at least 10–20 years of persistent efforts.

Policy, financial and human-resource bottlenecks, therefore, need to be addressed promptly, while Vietnamese experts working at international quantum centres should be attracted back or engaged more closely. Building a sustainable ecosystem less dependent on imports, alongside a strong community linking policy, governance, finance, business and education, will be essential to creating the conditions for a breakthrough in quantum technology in Vietnam, according to Duong./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 57 #NQ 57 #Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW #quantum technology #knowledge-based economy #strategic technology fields #Vietnam's new era
Follow VietnamPlus

Digital transformation

Resolution in action

Related News

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

Vietnam moves to build quantum workforce

As the country's science, technology and innovation hub, Ho Chi Minh City is now scrambling to build capacity for the quantum age, with workforce development at the centre of its push to seize future opportunities.

A speaker addresses the SEA+ Quantum Coordinator Meeting held in Gia Lai province on July 27. (Photo: VNA)

Regional conference strengthens Southeast Asia’s quantum technology ecosystem

Stronger networks linking government agencies, research institutes, universities, businesses and scientific organisations will provide a solid foundation for faster and more effective development of quantum technology, contributing to the sustainable development of each country and the region as a whole, said a Gia Lai official.

Delegates mark the launch of Gia Lai Quantum Year 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Gia Lai launches Quantum Year 2026

Held under the theme "Quantum Connectivity – Mastering Technology – Breakthrough Development", Quantum Year 2026 centres on four pillars: science, technology, education and training, and innovation ecosystem development.

See more

Shanti Alexander (centre), Meta’s Director of Policy Programmes and Campaigns for Asia-Pacific and Thao Dao, Country Strategy & Operations Lead at Google at a seminar in Singapore (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s experience offers lessons for Vietnam

Singapore’s experience in linking policies with business needs, mobilising technology corporations to address national challenges and ensuring vulnerable groups are not left behind could provide valuable lessons for Vietnam.

The product exhibition area at the AI Day 2026, organised by Hanoi University of Science and Technology and STEAM for Vietnam in collaboration with the US Embassy in Vietnam and the National Innovation Centre (Photo: VNA)

Building AI capabilities tailored to Vietnam’s needs

Vietnam is entering a new phase of AI development, moving beyond the adoption of existing technologies to building its own capabilities by advancing models, computing infrastructure, data, and talent in parallel to create an ecosystem capable of developing technologies tailored to the country’s needs.

Top-performing teams at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals are honoured at a ceremony on August 23 (Photo: VNA)

Top-performing teams at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals honoured

The national finals of the ROBOTACON WRO 2026 robot talent competition concluded in the central province of Gia Lai on August 23, providing students with a valuable learning and experiential environment where they could develop STEM skills, learn to work together, think creatively and solve complex problems.

The LH-FOF team from Vietnam's Lac Hong University represents the country at ABU Robocon 2026. (Photo: VTV)

Vietnam team wins three awards at ABU Robocon 2026

The LH-FOF team from Vietnam's Lac Hong University won three awards the 2026 Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union Robot Contest (ABU Robocon): third place overall, the best design award and a sponsor’s award.

Panoramic view of the site designated for the Ninh Thuan 1 nuclear power plant in Phuoc Dinh commune, Khanh Hoa province. (Photo published by VNA)

Skilled workforce vital to Vietnam’s nuclear power programme

The long-term challenge Vietnam must proactively address is building a pool of personnel in management, regulation, research and development, and technical support. These are areas in which the country must take the initiative in training and building up its own capabilities so that it can independently conduct assessments, evaluate safety, verify technical calculations, carry out research, and provide support for the sustainable development of the nuclear programme.

Officers and soldiers of the Department of Cybersecurity and High-Tech Crime Prevention under the Ministry of Public Security monitor malware trend charts and directly assess potential threats in cyberspace. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam issues new cybersecurity rules for domestic, foreign businesses

Issued on August 19, the decree comprises six chapters and 32 articles, covering cybersecurity protection measures, information security assurance, specialised cybersecurity training, and management of IP address identification for telecommunications and Internet service providers.

Students compete in the national finals of the ROBOTACON WRO (World Robot Olympiad) 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Nearly 500 contestants compete at ROBOTACON WRO 2026 national finals

Held under the theme “Robots Meet Culture”, this year’s competition aims to connect technology with cultural values, encouraging students to apply their knowledge of science, engineering and programming to real-world problems while promoting cultural values through creative solutions.

Scientific and technological research and development in Vietnam - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Singapore’s tech adaptation offers lessons for Vietnam: Insiders

Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy noted that Vietnam is also making positive progress in this area, with officials increasingly focused on updating knowledge, learning from new models and adapting to changes. The key, he stressed, is to quickly translate these efforts into concrete results, which can build trust, strengthen motivation and drive further development.

Ang Wee Seng, Executive Director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (Photo published by VNA)

Expert suggests Vietnam, Singapore combine complementary strengths in semiconductors

Singapore, Vietnam and other ASEAN economies have different but complementary strengths. By linking these strengths through infrastructure, talent mobility, research partnerships, reliable supply chains and joint industry development, ASEAN can become an integrated, sustainable and globally significant semiconductor ecosystem rather than merely a collection of separate semiconductor manufacturing locations.

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The report “Vietnam’s Technological Leap: Sources of Success and Limitations” (Photo: screenshot)

Vietnam makes significant technological progress thanks to open-door policy: Russian expert

Dezhina, a senior researcher at the Institute of Sociology under the Federal Research Center of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said the rapid development of Vietnam’s services sector and knowledge-based industries represents a technological leap driven largely by foreign investment and government policies aimed at developing infrastructure, boosting exports and attracting FDI.

The Da Nang People’s Committee presents awards to the Top 10 projects in the Student Category of the Da Nang Innovation and Startup Competition at SURF 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang runs biggest annual startup event

Themed “A New Era of Growth – Pioneering Innovation”, the festival focused on expanding international connectivity, promoting cross-border investment cooperation and highlighting strategic technology sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, digital technology, blockchain, green technology and digital transformation.

Personnel responsible for safeguarding national digital sovereignty in cyberspace maintain a serious and focused working spirit at all times (Photo: VNA)

Protecting national security amid digital transformation, cyberspace

Cybersecurity, information security and data security risks must be identified and addressed early and from afar, with appropriate defensive measures ready to neutralise threats and protect national interests in cyberspace, said Lieutenant General Le Xuan Minh, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Cybersecurity and Hi-tech Crime Prevention (A05).

The leadership of the Institute of Robotics and Artificial Intelligence is introduced. (Photo:VNA)

Mekong Delta launches first robotics, AI research institute

Dr. Nguyen Van Quang, Rector of Nam Can Tho University, said the university is developing a value chain covering training, research, technology development, testing, technology transfer and commercialisation. The model is designed to link research more closely with practical needs, ensuring that technologies generate products and products create value for society.