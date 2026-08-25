Long-term vision required for quantum technology development: experts

Hanoi (VNA) – More than a year after the Politburo adopted Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, quantum technology has been placed at the centre as reflected in the list of key technologies and products, proving its role as a strategic issue for national development.



Quantum technology is emerging as a revolutionary area capable of reshaping the knowledge-based economy and key industries. It has been prioritised in major national strategies on science, technology and innovation issued by the Party and State, while scientists, research institutes and universities are gradually deepening their engagement in the field.



Vietnam National University, Hanoi has shifted from fragmented research towards interdisciplinary programmes and mission-oriented projects. It has established strategic technology research institutes focusing on semiconductors, quantum technology and AI, along with centres of excellence and 16 key research programmes in strategic technology fields.



Assoc. Prof. Bui The Duy, Director of Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said the university is researching hybrid superconducting-semiconductor qubits based on 2DEG materials to build core quantum technology capabilities in Vietnam. It is also conducting research into quantum computing and post-quantum cryptography in preparation for future applications.



However, quantum technology is a new, complex and rapidly evolving field that spans multiple disciplines. Vietnam, therefore, needs deeper and more systematic research to help strengthen its strategic autonomy. Priorities include identifying information security and digital infrastructure risks early, preparing for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, advancing basic science and enabling technologies, training specialised interdisciplinary talent, and upgrading research infrastructure.



Vietnam also needs a national quantum technology strategy, a review and refinement of relevant regulations and standards, special mechanisms to support quantum technology R&D, investment in key laboratories and high-quality human resources, development of an innovation ecosystem, and stronger international cooperation. In the new development phase, greater emphasis should be placed on applied quantum technologies and the development of breakthrough technologies based on quantum principles.



Drawing on the experience of the US, China and the European Union, which have invested billions of USD in quantum ecosystems, Assoc. Prof. Dr Nguyen Dinh Tho of the Institute of Strategy and Policy on Agriculture and Environment said Vietnam should link quantum technology with national security, data infrastructure protection, the semiconductor industry, AI and space technology. This requires an integrated ecosystem, from institution-building and targeted investment to developing top-tier talent and selectively expanding international partnerships.



He proposed establishing a national quantum centre as the supreme coordinating body to oversee investment and connect the State, research institutes, universities and private businesses. State agencies should move away from an administrative control mindset towards a flexible legal framework that encourages private companies and startups to engage in quantum R&D. Regulatory sandboxes could also help accelerate the transition of quantum sensing and encryption technologies from laboratories to practical applications.



Dr. Nguyen Hoang Duong, deputy head of the Department of Science and Technology at the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology, stressed that quantum technology development requires comprehensive coordination and long-term development priorities. Human resources development should focus on specialised interdisciplinary training, attracting international experts and overseas Vietnamese talent. Meanwhile, research infrastructure and key laboratories should be strengthened and international cooperation expanded to facilitate early participation in global value chains.



The shift by research institutes and universities from basic research towards practical applications is a necessary step in defining Vietnam’s strategic path for quantum technology. However, there can be no shortcut. The country needs a long-term approach, sustained investment and a willingness to accept risks, potentially requiring at least 10–20 years of persistent efforts.



Policy, financial and human-resource bottlenecks, therefore, need to be addressed promptly, while Vietnamese experts working at international quantum centres should be attracted back or engaged more closely. Building a sustainable ecosystem less dependent on imports, alongside a strong community linking policy, governance, finance, business and education, will be essential to creating the conditions for a breakthrough in quantum technology in Vietnam, according to Duong./.

VNA