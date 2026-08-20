Sci-Tech

Vietnam, Israel explore stronger cooperation in technology, innovation

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)
Israeli experts introduce several areas with potential for cooperation, including AI, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses. (Photo: VNA)

Tel Aviv (VNA) – The Vietnamese Ambassador in Israel, representatives of its Science and Technology Section, and the head of FPT Israel, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation of Vietnam, have met with Israeli experts, scientists and technology entrepreneurs to explore ways to connect the two countries’ technology ecosystems and advance cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

During the meeting, Ambassador Nguyen Ky Son said science, technology, innovation and artificial intelligence are becoming key drivers of Vietnam’s development, stressing that the application of AI and emerging technologies must go hand in hand with data security and safety.

The ambassador said cooperation between Vietnam and Israel should focus on connecting science, technology and innovation ecosystems of the two countries, leveraging their complementary strengths to develop practical, effective and sustainable cooperation models.

Israeli experts introduced several areas with potential for cooperation, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, quantum technology, data, health technology and the application of artificial intelligence in businesses.

The two sides also exchanged experience in developing institutions, mechanisms and policies to promote innovation in Israel, including matching funds, venture capital, technology incubators, human resources training, and links between research institutes and universities and businesses to accelerate the transfer of research results into practical applications and the market.

The participants agreed to continue discussions to identify specific areas and projects for cooperation, while connecting Israeli experts, businesses and research institutions with suitable partners in Vietnam. They also considered the possibility of organising an Israeli technology delegation to Vietnam to study practical needs, introduce its capabilities, and explore opportunities for cooperation in the coming period.

​Following the meeting, Bui Vinh Thang, representative of FPT Israel, held separate discussions with several Israeli technology partners on potential concrete cooperation activities./.

VNA
#Vietnam #Israel #stronger cooperation #technology #innovation Israel Vietnam
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