Hung Yen courts European investors for capital, market access

Prague (VNA) – The northern province of Hung Yen is courting Vietnamese firms in Europe and Czech companies for capital, technology, management expertise and export market access as it seeks deeper economic ties, heard an investment networking seminar in Prague on August 19.

The event was hosted by the Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic and chaired by Ambassador Duong Hoai Nam as part of a trade and investment promotion trip to the Czech Republic, Austria and Hungary by a Hung Yen delegation.

Provincial officials outlined Hung Yen’s development orientations, zoning plans, investment potential and policies, spotlighting its location, transport infrastructure, land availability, and industrial parks and clusters.

Hung Yen sits in Vietnam’s northern key economic region and is linked to Hanoi, Hai Phong and other major hubs via expressways, the Hanoi Capital Region’s Ring Road 4, waterways and inter-regional routes. The province is prioritising industrial park infrastructure, business climate improvements and administrative reform, they noted.

Vietnamese business representatives in the Czech Republic and Europe said their networks, partnerships and local market knowledge could help domestic firms access European capital sources, technology and markets.

Several Czech firms and organisations signalled interest in Vietnam. Newton University is exploring the expansion of its education activities, including possible investment in a training facility. About 200 Vietnamese students currently attend the university.

Discussions highlighted ample cooperation potential between Hung Yen and Czech firms as well as the Vietnamese business community in Europe, spanning direct investment, trade, supporting industries, education and workforce training.

Investment promotion efforts are set to shift from broad introductions to seeking partners, identifying priority areas and developing specific joint projects, thus nurturing Hung Yen's economic ties with overseas Vietnamese enterprises and European partners.

Later, the delegation will continue investment and trade promotion in Austria and Hungary, expanding its search for partners and cooperation opportunities with European enterprises./.