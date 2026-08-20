Reference exchange rate down 8 VND on August 20

Hanoi (VNA) – The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,590 VND/USD on August 20, down 8 VND from the previous day.

With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,870 VND/USD, and the floor rate 24,310 VND/USD.

The opening-hour buying and selling rates at major commercial banks remained unchanged from the end of the August 19 afternoon trading session.

At 8:40, both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,990 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,370 VND/USD, unchanged from the previous session./.

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