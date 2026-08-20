Vietnamese key leader to pay official visit to Singapore

Hanoi (VNA) – Member of the Political Bureau and Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu will pay an official visit to Singapore and co-chair the first Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Dialogue between the CPV and the People’s Action Party (PAP) of Singapore from August 24–25.



The visit will be made at the invitation of the PAP Central Executive Committee, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs./.

VNA