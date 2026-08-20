Politics

Bill seeks to narrow application scope of death penalty for six offences

Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu delivers a verification report on three draft laws - the revised Penal Code, the revised Criminal Procedure Code, and the revised Law on Organisation of Criminal Investigation Agencies on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers on August 20 discussed the Government's proposal and a verification report on the draft revised Penal Code, which narrows the application scope of the death penalty for six offences, retaining it for only four, namely treason, murder, terrorism and illegal drug production.

Authorised by the Prime Minister, Minister of Public Security Gen. Luong Tam Quang presented a summary of the Government's proposal, saying that the amendments are based on the Party's major resolutions, conclusions and directives, and highlighting the 2013 Constitution and relevant laws on justice and criminal matters as the foundation for the adjustments.

He said that the revision and supplement are an objective and necessary requirement to ensure that the Penal Code, an important legal instrument, effectively meets the requirements of crime prevention and combat, protects human and citizens' rights, and supports national development in the new period. The draft comprises three parts, 25 chapters and 415 articles.

Regarding offences, the draft adds provisions on organised crime and introduces the offences of establishing or participating in an organised criminal group. The move aims to provide a legal basis for early prevention and handling of crime while incorporating the UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime into domestic law.

The draft also introduces nine new offences, focusing on economic management, cybersecurity, high technology, the environment, public safety and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. It adds new acts to the definitions of existing offences, particularly those involving information technology, telecommunications networks, economy, trade and intellectual property. The provisions are designed to close loopholes in criminal laws, prevent crimes from going unpunished, meet international integration requirements and strengthen crime prevention and combat in the new context.

Regarding the narrowing down of the death penalty for six offences, Quang said that the move is intended to institutionalise the Party's policy, align with progressive legislative trends and strengthen Vietnam's position in international judicial cooperation, extradition and mutual legal assistance.

Presenting the verification report, Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Legal and Judicial Affairs Phan Chi Hieu agreed on the need for fundamental and comprehensive amendments to the laws as proposed by the Government.

It broadly supported provisions allowing the postponement of criminal prosecution and exemption from criminal liability for violations causing economic losses but committed for the purpose of socio-economic development or ensuring national defence and security, where there is no corruption and the conduct generates economic or social benefits for localities and the country.

However, it pointed to the need for relevant areas to be reviewed and specific offences to which such leniency will apply to be clearly identified.

The committee also supported adding new offences to address newly emerging socially harmful acts and further incorporate international treaties to which Vietnam is a party. However, it urged a thorough review of the constituent elements of offences, clearer boundaries between criminal offences and administrative violations, and consistency with specialised laws.

Some opinions called for consideration of criminalising or creating separate offences to address violations in areas that have a major impact on state management, national security and social order and have caused public concern, such as violations of regulations governing unmanned aircraft or other flying vehicles, and violations of regulations on examinations, testing, assessment, admissions and training in the education sector./.

VNA
#Nghị quyết 66 #pháp luật #đột phá thể chế #NQ 66 #Draft revised Penal Code #death penalty #illegal drug production #UN Convention against Transnational Organised Crime #judicial reforms
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