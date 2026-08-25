Key Vietnamese leader Tran Cam Tu meets Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

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Remains of fallen soldiers transported for DNA testing and identification
More than 7,000 samples taken from the remains of fallen soldiers were handed over at Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi at noon on August 21, 2026, after being transported from Ho Chi Minh City. The samples will undergo DNA testing DNA testing to help identify the fallen soldiers.
Vietnamese key leader meets Singaporean Parliament Speaker
Member of the Political Bureau and Permanent Member of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Tran Cam Tu met with Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore Seah Kian Peng on August 24 as part of his official visit to Singapore.
Truong Tien Bridge restored to its original silver colour
Truong Tien Bridge, an iconic landmark spanning the Huong River in the central city of Hue, has been restored to its original silver finish, with all 12 arches repainted by August 20.
Traditional market charming in Can Tho downtown
Amid the bustling urban life of Vi Thanh ward in Can Tho city, a rustic traditional market preserves the character of rural life, offering locals a place to find simple, familiar goods and exchanges.
First leg of ASEAN Cup 2026 final: Vietnam beat Thailand 2-0
Vietnam (red shirts) faced Thailand in the first leg of the ASEAN Cup 2026 final at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on August 22, securing a convincing 2-0 victory.
Southern Da Nang home to pristine beaches
Da Nang has a coastline stretching more than 200km, with the southern part of the city home to many beautiful, unspoilt beaches and the peaceful lifestyle of traditional fishing villages.
Unique nearly 200-year-old pagoda in Dong Thap
Built in the early 19th century, Vinh Trang Pagoda in the Mekong delta province of Dong Thap features unique architecture and still preserves many ancient Buddha statues, showcasing the distinct Southern culture and heritage to visitors.
Pristine charm of Cua Viet–Ben Hai beach in Quang Tri
Stretching for more than 10km across Cua Viet and Ben Hai communes in Quang Tri province, Cua Viet–Ben Hai beach is known for its pristine, tranquil and rustic beauty. The beach features white sandy shores, crystal-clear blue waters and a spacious landscape bordered by rows of tall, lush casuarina trees. As tourism development remains limited, the beach has retained its natural charm and fresh air, making it an ideal destination for relaxation.
Vietnam advance to ASEAN Cup final after beating Malaysia 2-0 in second leg of semifinals
Vietnam secured a place in the ASEAN Cup final after defeating Malaysia 2-0 in the second leg of the semifinal.
1945 August Revolution: A triumph of patriotism and the aspiration for national independence
The 1945 August Revolution was a landmark victory in Vietnam’s history, ending colonial and feudal rule and giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam. The victory ushered in a new era of independence and freedom and strongly inspired national liberation movements around the world.
Public security force: “Steel shield” for national security and cybersecurity
Over the years, the People’s Public Security Force has played a pioneering and exemplary role in driving breakthroughs in digital transformation, becoming a backbone for the country, ministries, sectors and localities in the national digital transformation process, while safeguarding information security and cybersecurity in the new era.
Numerous artefacts unearthed from ancient tomb in Nghe An
An excavation at an ancient brick tomb in Ru But, Kim Lien commune, Nghe An province, has unearthed numerous artefacts. Experts initially date the tomb to around the 4th–7th centuries, providing a basis for further excavation and preservation of the site.
Chot Mat Tower - A testament to Oc Eo civilisation in Tay Ninh
Amid the landscape of Tay Ninh province, Chot Mat Tower stands quietly, preserving traces of the ancient Oc Eo civilisation - which flourished in southern Vietnam from the first to the seventh centuries. From its ancient bricks to its distinctive tower form, the relic tells the story of a long-lost cultural layer while offering potential for linking historical heritage with tourism development.
Artisan breathes new life into Vietnam’s traditional toy figurine art
Hanoi artisan Dang Van Hau is breathing new life into the traditional art of “To He”, preserving the centuries-old toy figurine shaping craft while pushing its creative boundaries with intricate works inspired by Vietnam’s rich cultural heritage.
Purple water lily blossoms captivating on Ngo Dong river in Ninh Binh
When water lilies are in full bloom between September and December, Ngo Dong river in the Tam Coc-Bich Dong tourist area, Nam Hoa Lu ward, Ninh Binh province, is transformed by soft purple hues, blending with the mountains and waterways of this heritage region.
Vietnamese top leader receives official welcome in New Zealand
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Viet Nam Central Committee and President To Lam was officially welcomed by New Zealand Governor-General Cindy Kiro in Auckland on August 13, as he began his State visit to New Zealand from August 12–14. The ceremony was held with the highest protocol accorded to a head of state and featured traditional Maori customs.
Vong Canh hill: Romantic charm of Hue
With its tranquil pine-covered slopes and sweeping views of the poetic Huong River, Vong Canh hill is one of Hue’s most romantic scenic spots, where nature and the city’s timeless charm blend in perfect harmony.
Spectacular beauty of Da Do rocky coast in Quang Ngai
The Da Do rocky coast in the central province of Quang Ngai offers a landscape both rugged and picturesque, with reddish-brown rock formations shaped by millions of years of geological processes. Stretching along the shoreline, layers of rock create a striking coastal landscape.
Vietnam’s top leader meets Australian Senate, House speakers
Continuing his State visit to Australia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam met with Senate President Sue Lines and Speaker of the House of Representatives Milton Dick in Canberra on the morning of August 11 (local time).
Top Vietnamese leader holds talks with Australian Prime Minister
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam held official talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Canberra on the morning of August 11, 2026 (local time).