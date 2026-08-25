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Key Vietnamese leader Tran Cam Tu meets Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam

As part of his official visit to Singapore, Politburo member and Standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu met with Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on the afternoon of August 25.

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Standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: Phuong Hoa/VNA)
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Standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: Phuong Hoa/VNA)
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Standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: Phuong Hoa/VNA)
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Standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu meets Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. (Photo: Phuong Hoa/VNA)
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Standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu signs the visitors’ book. (Photo: Phuong Hoa/VNA)
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