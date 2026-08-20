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White sandy shores and crystal-clear waters at Cua Viet beach in Quang Tri province. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
White sandy shores and crystal-clear waters at Cua Viet beach in Quang Tri province. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
The tranquil, pristine beauty of Ben Hai beach, bordered by lush casuarina trees in Quang Tri province. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
The tranquil, pristine beauty of Ben Hai beach, bordered by lush casuarina trees in Quang Tri province. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
A fisherman works in the peaceful surroundings of Ben Hai beach in Quang Tri province. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
A fisherman works in the peaceful surroundings of Ben Hai beach in Quang Tri province. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
The pristine and tranquil beauty of Ben Hai beach in Quang Tri province. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
The pristine and tranquil beauty of Ben Hai beach in Quang Tri province. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
The crescent-shaped beach stretches across Ben Hai and Cua Viet communes in Quang Tri province, creating a striking natural landscape. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
The crescent-shaped beach stretches across Ben Hai and Cua Viet communes in Quang Tri province, creating a striking natural landscape. (Photo: Tuong Vi/VNA)
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Pristine charm of Cua Viet–Ben Hai beach in Quang Tri

Stretching for more than 10km across Cua Viet and Ben Hai communes in Quang Tri province, Cua Viet–Ben Hai beach is known for its pristine, tranquil and rustic beauty. The beach features white sandy shores, crystal-clear blue waters and a spacious landscape bordered by rows of tall, lush casuarina trees. As tourism development remains limited, the beach has retained its natural charm and fresh air, making it an ideal destination for relaxation.

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