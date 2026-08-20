Pristine charm of Cua Viet–Ben Hai beach in Quang Tri

Stretching for more than 10km across Cua Viet and Ben Hai communes in Quang Tri province, Cua Viet–Ben Hai beach is known for its pristine, tranquil and rustic beauty. The beach features white sandy shores, crystal-clear blue waters and a spacious landscape bordered by rows of tall, lush casuarina trees. As tourism development remains limited, the beach has retained its natural charm and fresh air, making it an ideal destination for relaxation.